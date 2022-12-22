ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

cenlanow.com

18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
MONROE, LA

