18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know...
Monroe Fire Department responds to multiple house fires during freezing temperatures; no fatalities reported
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced they have responded to multiple house fires during the freezing temperatures. According to officials, there were no fatalities. With freezing temperatures to be in our area the next few days we would like to remind everyone...
DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
