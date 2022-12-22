Read full article on original website
Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intentionally discharging a firearm that endangered safety. The City of Mankato is asking residents to adopt a fire hydrant to help first responders.
‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes again
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking forward to the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, tonight, will have to reschedule. Kiwanis Holiday Lights will be closed again tonight due to the extreme temperatures and no travel advisory. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made...
Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maggie J’s has been serving guests in Mapleton since 2015. On their menu, you will find a variety of American foods including salads, homemade soups, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, entrees, and homemade desserts. All of their sauces, batters, and dressings are made in-house. Maggie J’s prides themselves on providing great quality food along with excellent customer service.
Adopt a fire hydrant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the many ways the public can help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow. The city of Mankato wants as many residents as possible to adopt a fire hydrant. Every second counts when fire crews respond to a fire, so keeping fire hydrants visible is very important.
