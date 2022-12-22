"What a wonderful day it has been at the Senior Center. I truly love Coleman and Coleman County. With the help of all the food donations and cash donations, we sent out 107 meals on wheels Christmas sacks and we had enough to give each of our seniors that come to the senior center a Christmas sack. We made up a total of 149 sacks. We even have some extras we can make up for for those that didn't get a sack today that may show up for the Christmas lunch. I want to Thank ALL those that donated to make this possible and to all those that volunteered to deliver; AND, for the ones that came in Monday to volunteer to help me make all the sacks. I know those that donated to make this possible were not able to see all the smiling faces and how you made their Christmas a little more special. I didn't get to see those smiles myself but I did get the pleasure of having them calling us and thanking us and telling us how they were so thankful for the gift. I, myself, can never thank our Community enough, not just for the help with the Christmas sacks, but for everything that is done for the Senior Center throughout the year. If it was not for each person and organization that donates to the Senior Center and for those that volunteer, there would not be a Senior Center. You as donors and volunteers are my miracles, making sure our Senior Citizens are taken care of. Thank you all! Merry Christmas to each of you and God Bless you all." ~Tina Rankin.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO