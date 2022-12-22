Read full article on original website
Glenn Rogers: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
As 2022 draws to a close, I’d like to thank all of you that have supported our efforts to serve this district and the Great State of Texas!. These past few weeks have reminded me how special our House District 60 communities are- from epic football games to Christmas celebrations to charitable events, people across the district have displayed the Texas spirit that makes serving this district such a privilege. Our towns and citizens foster a culture of success and this will be carried with me as I head into the 88th Legislative session in Austin.
DIANE ADAMS: Train heists and jail breaks
Back when robbing trains was a real thing, not just a Bugs Bunny trope, an attempted train heist took place on the night of June 9th, 1898, in Coleman County. Four robbers, loaded up with dynamite and guns, enacted a plan to stop the train when the fireman disembarked to throw the track switch. They hid in a ditch, emerging to fire shots into the air when the train came to a halt.Their plan did not go smoothly, and the robbers were forced to flee without any loot.
123 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 123 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 123 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 54 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
David Odell Ferguson
Service for David Ferguson will be held in the Summer of 2023. David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
Brown Co. Sheriff's Office: Two people shot in hunting accident Dec. 16
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A 70-year-old man and one other person were shot Dec.16 in Brown County in what the Brown County Sheriff's Office said was a hunting accident. The two were riding in a vehicle while hunting for ducks when the driver tried to jump a pond. However, the vehicle hit a pothole and a 12-gauge shotgun discharged, hitting the passengers in the front and the back left.
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
Johnny Everett Schwab
Funeral service for Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood, passed from this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crossway Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas at 10 a.m.
Woman dead in Lampasas County crash
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa woman is dead after a crash in Lampasas County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of FM-580 and CR-1268. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr was traveling westbound on FM-580.
Rick Barnett, 78, of Rising Star
Rick Barnett went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19 at Care Nursing and Rehab in Early with Hospice Care. We rejoice that he is made whole. No more Dementia or pain. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and friends. Rick was born to Russel and...
Pam Willson
Pam Willson, age 66, of Brookesmith passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice House in Abilene. A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
Heartland REALTORS Presents Donation to Salvation Army of Brownwood
Tuesday morning, representatives of Heartland REALTORS made a special check presentation in the amount of $4,520 to the Salvation Army of Brownwood. Rodney Martin has served this year as President of Heartland REALTORS. “Every year, Heartland REALTORS has our Christmas party in early December. Each year we have an auction...
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood announces Employees of the Quarter
The Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood Facebook page posted the above information regarding its Employees of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
"THANK YOU" from Tina Rankin for Senior Center Donations
"What a wonderful day it has been at the Senior Center. I truly love Coleman and Coleman County. With the help of all the food donations and cash donations, we sent out 107 meals on wheels Christmas sacks and we had enough to give each of our seniors that come to the senior center a Christmas sack. We made up a total of 149 sacks. We even have some extras we can make up for for those that didn't get a sack today that may show up for the Christmas lunch. I want to Thank ALL those that donated to make this possible and to all those that volunteered to deliver; AND, for the ones that came in Monday to volunteer to help me make all the sacks. I know those that donated to make this possible were not able to see all the smiling faces and how you made their Christmas a little more special. I didn't get to see those smiles myself but I did get the pleasure of having them calling us and thanking us and telling us how they were so thankful for the gift. I, myself, can never thank our Community enough, not just for the help with the Christmas sacks, but for everything that is done for the Senior Center throughout the year. If it was not for each person and organization that donates to the Senior Center and for those that volunteer, there would not be a Senior Center. You as donors and volunteers are my miracles, making sure our Senior Citizens are taken care of. Thank you all! Merry Christmas to each of you and God Bless you all." ~Tina Rankin.
May Tigers, Lady Tigers to host basketball tournament Dec. 28-30
Brown County will be the site of two holiday-themed basketball tournaments Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, as the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will host a tournament of their own. The girls bracket features host May along with Early, Albany, Priddy, Lometa, Cherokee and Hamlin. May, Cherokee and...
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
Water Main Break in Coleman
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at East 2nd and Brazos Streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will try to update when work is completed.
