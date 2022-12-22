Read full article on original website
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.”
What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for NFL Week 16 Saturday night game
It's been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place, but it's all about a pair of current running backs on Saturday night. Steelers back Najee Harris hasn't exactly built on the success of his rookie season this year, but in many ways, the offense is still running through the running back: His 243 touches still lead Pittsburgh by a wide margin, as Diontae Johnson ranks No. 2 on the squad with 84 touches overall.
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Frozen temperatures crushing Steelers ticket prices for Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris celebration
The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the field was in Sunday’s 51-14... The post Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers vs. Raiders: What they're saying in Las Vegas after loss
A struggling quarterback. No points in the second half. We’re talking about the Las Vegas, who came into Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception and lost to the Steelers 13-10. Quarterback Derek Carr orchestrated a touchdown drive on the Raiders’ first possession....
Kurt Warner appears to excoriate the Patriots' offense with hysterically brutal handwritten notes
Kurt Warner is ripping into the Patriots’ offense, again. The Hall of Fame quarterback shared his handwritten notes destroying an unnamed NFL offense, which was clearly the Patriots.
NFL Game Picks: Raiders at Steelers
Pete Prisco, Todd Fuhrman and Kenny White join FFT to share their picks for the Raiders at Steelers matchup.
Spending a frigid Christmas Eve with the Steelers? Here's what's drawing fans to Acrisure Stadium
A frigid Christmas Eve in Acrisure Stadium will be “firsts” for some Pittsburgh Steelers fans. A 12-year-old boy will attend his first Steelers game. A devoted fan from Madagascar will go on her first blind date. A Lower Burrell insurance agent will wear a heated vest for the first time.
Commanders franchise legends sue Dan Synder
It appears to be only a matter of time before Dan Synder finally sells the Washington Commanders. It’s hard to find anyone who likes him or has enjoyed his ownership of the proud NFL franchise, including some of its legendary players. No stranger to lawsuits or accusations of financial impropriety, Snyder has been sued by Read more... The post Commanders franchise legends sue Dan Synder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Score Exact Same As 'Immaculate Reception'
The Steelers were already scheduled to honor Harris days before news of his death.
Viewing for Franco Harris to be Held at Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are invited to pay their final respects to the late Franco Harris.
Steelers fans travel to Pittsburgh to celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Immaculate Reception’
PITTSBURGH — Steelers fans from near and far gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”. Originally the Steelers had planned to gather right in front of this memorial of Franco Harris but due to the frigid cold they moved fans into a covered area. Despite...
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer
The Pitt Panthers landed their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Capitals (19-13-4) travel to meet the New York Rangers (19-11-5) at Madison Square Garden Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Capitals vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Capitals skated...
Steelers Taking A Unique Approach to Honoring 50th Anniversary of Immaculate Reception via Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is giving fans a fun, unique, way to re-live the franchise-defining day of December 23, 1972. The day is a bittersweet celebration of the 50th anniversary of the unthinkable play following the death of the player who made it all possible, Franco Harris on December 21, 2022.
The way Mike Tomlin deals with issues makes reporters have an issue with him
Hey, hey, hey, whatta you say? Dem dere Steelers might be on the way to the couch with a platter full of hot wings to watch the upcoming NFL playoffs or they might just be headed to the 2022 NFL postseason, depending on whom you ask. On Dec. 18, the Black and Gold invaded Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, looking meaner than Vikings that had run out of supplies and left with a 24-16 victory, displaying the heads of the Panthers’ running backs on a pole for confirmation. When it was all said and done, the Panthers’ running game performed as if they were a midget league team playing college boys.
