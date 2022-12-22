ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
The Associated Press

Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.”
Sporting News

What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for NFL Week 16 Saturday night game

It's been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place, but it's all about a pair of current running backs on Saturday night. Steelers back Najee Harris hasn't exactly built on the success of his rookie season this year, but in many ways, the offense is still running through the running back: His 243 touches still lead Pittsburgh by a wide margin, as Diontae Johnson ranks No. 2 on the squad with 84 touches overall.
Yardbarker

Frozen temperatures crushing Steelers ticket prices for Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris celebration

The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision

The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the field was in Sunday’s 51-14... The post Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Commanders franchise legends sue Dan Synder

It appears to be only a matter of time before Dan Synder finally sells the Washington Commanders. It’s hard to find anyone who likes him or has enjoyed his ownership of the proud NFL franchise, including some of its legendary players. No stranger to lawsuits or accusations of financial impropriety, Snyder has been sued by Read more... The post Commanders franchise legends sue Dan Synder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Pittsburgh Courier

The way Mike Tomlin deals with issues makes reporters have an issue with him

Hey, hey, hey, whatta you say? Dem dere Steelers might be on the way to the couch with a platter full of hot wings to watch the upcoming NFL playoffs or they might just be headed to the 2022 NFL postseason, depending on whom you ask. On Dec. 18, the Black and Gold invaded Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, looking meaner than Vikings that had run out of supplies and left with a 24-16 victory, displaying the heads of the Panthers’ running backs on a pole for confirmation. When it was all said and done, the Panthers’ running game performed as if they were a midget league team playing college boys.
