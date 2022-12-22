ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Rural Metro: No one home during house fire on Overton Lane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Overton Lane on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire. When crews arrived just before 10 p.m., they found smoke and flames coming from the back and the roof of the house, Rural Metro said.
wvlt.tv

One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
1450wlaf.com

Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
WBIR

KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
WBIR

Two people injured, one seriously, after crash near Alcoa Highway on Thursday

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department said they responded to a crash with injuries at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They said the crash was near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive, and two males were injured. They also said that one of them was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
WBIR

WBIR

