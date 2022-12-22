Read full article on original website
WBIR
Rural Metro: Two house fires on Christmas Eve
Rural Metro responded to two separate house fires on Christmas Eve. One on Crowne Point in West Knox County and one in Powell.
WBIR
KFD: One person hospitalized after house fire
Knoxville Fire said crews responded around 9 a.m. to a house in the Mechanicsville community. When firefighters arrived, they found the family had evacuated.
No injuries reported from West Knox County house fire, Rural Metro Fire says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m. The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and...
Rural Metro: No one home during house fire on Overton Lane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Overton Lane on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire. When crews arrived just before 10 p.m., they found smoke and flames coming from the back and the roof of the house, Rural Metro said.
WBIR
KFD: Crews contain fire at home in Powell
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at Overton Lane in Powell. Crews found the fire coming from the back and the roof of the house.
wvlt.tv
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
WBIR
Cocke Co. family loses home in fire
Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities the mom, dad and their two boys will be staying with relatives.
1450wlaf.com
Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
Multiple crews worked to restore power at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Team worked overnight to bring the hospital back to normal operations and now it is open as usual for patient care and visitation. Cold weather caused a power outage and water main break at Fort Sanders Regional Center on Saturday evening, according to the center's marketing manager Valerie Somerville.
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
Two people injured, one seriously, after crash near Alcoa Highway on Thursday
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department said they responded to a crash with injuries at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. They said the crash was near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive, and two males were injured. They also said that one of them was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
Warrant: Annoyed woman sets fire to couch, spurring blaze that damages 6 apartment units
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman faces an aggravated arson charge, accused of deliberately starting a fire in her South Knoxville apartment that forced a woman inside to jump from a second-floor window and caused damage to several surrounding units, a warrant states. Kelli D. Hoffman, 42, set the...
WBIR
A 'warm respite' | Knoxville opens emergency warming tent for unsheltered people
Multiple agencies working to manage an emergency warming tent on Broadway. They are trying to get people off the streets and help them stay warm amid extreme weather.
WBIR
Here are some available warming shelters during the cold weather
So many people across Knoxville are reaching out to help those needing shelter during the extreme cold. Here are some places that are offering shelter.
