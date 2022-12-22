Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. At 9:36 p.m. the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Twitter that the eastbound lanes were completely blocked off at milepost 34 near North Bend. At least one person died.
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Sunday
With the new year comes new changes to the law. And in Tacoma, the plane is to save lives by dropping speed limits.
Federal Way man arrested, 18 stolen vehicles recovered after year-long investigation
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - A man who had been stealing vehicles, trailers and other equipment across Washington was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van earlier this week. According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), the 45-year-old suspect had been stealing heavy equipment from areas in...
Police seek suspect of fatal hit-and-run in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent Tuesday afternoon, and police are working to identify the suspect. Officers were called to a crash near Fourth Ave NW and James St around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Callers reported the 63-year-old Federal Way woman was lying unconscious...
Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
1 dead after fire at South Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. - One person died late Sunday night after a fire at a four-plex home in South Everett. Crews responded before 11:30 p.m. after several people reported a fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived,...
Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle's South Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - The streets of South Park neighborhood now filled with family’s personal belongings after the king tides rose waist deep for some. The area of 8th Ave and Chicago Street hit the hardest impacting both homeowners and businesses. More than 24 hours later, many are still cleaning up...
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle
Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
King County agencies see more fentanyl powder coming into communities
BURIEN, Wash. - After the King County Sheriff's Office made the biggest drug bust in its department's history last week, officials are warning that we are trending in the wrong direction when it comes to fentanyl powder. The six men arrested for their alleged involvement in a massive cartel operation...
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
SPD: Man smashed into West Seattle store with shopping cart, aimed pellet gun at officers
SEATTLE - Police arrested a burglary suspect they say smashed into a West Seattle sporting goods store with a shopping cart, then pointed a pellet gun at officers. Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle Police officers were called to a reported burglary at the plaza on 25th Ave SW and SW Barton St. Authorities say a man rammed a shopping cart through the window of a sporting goods store and went inside.
Seattle Police arrest man who attacked an officer with a sword, tried breaking into a home
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man in crisis who tried breaking into a home, and attacked an officer with a sword near the Washington Park Arboretum on Sunday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 24th Ave. E and E Galer St. for reports of a man walking in the street with a 26-inch sword. When police arrived, the 43-year-old man immediately approached the police cruiser, and struck the driver’s side door.
Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning
Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
