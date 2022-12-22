ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q13fox.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. At 9:36 p.m. the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Twitter that the eastbound lanes were completely blocked off at milepost 34 near North Bend. At least one person died.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect of fatal hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A 63-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent Tuesday afternoon, and police are working to identify the suspect. Officers were called to a crash near Fourth Ave NW and James St around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Callers reported the 63-year-old Federal Way woman was lying unconscious...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead after fire at South Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. - One person died late Sunday night after a fire at a four-plex home in South Everett. Crews responded before 11:30 p.m. after several people reported a fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived,...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle

Picking up and drying off. That is what many families are doing after severe winter weather brought flooding. FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman is in Seattle's South Park neighborhood - speaking with a family who says they have lost everything.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

King County agencies see more fentanyl powder coming into communities

BURIEN, Wash. - After the King County Sheriff's Office made the biggest drug bust in its department's history last week, officials are warning that we are trending in the wrong direction when it comes to fentanyl powder. The six men arrested for their alleged involvement in a massive cartel operation...
KING COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man smashed into West Seattle store with shopping cart, aimed pellet gun at officers

SEATTLE - Police arrested a burglary suspect they say smashed into a West Seattle sporting goods store with a shopping cart, then pointed a pellet gun at officers. Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle Police officers were called to a reported burglary at the plaza on 25th Ave SW and SW Barton St. Authorities say a man rammed a shopping cart through the window of a sporting goods store and went inside.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest man who attacked an officer with a sword, tried breaking into a home

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man in crisis who tried breaking into a home, and attacked an officer with a sword near the Washington Park Arboretum on Sunday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 24th Ave. E and E Galer St. for reports of a man walking in the street with a 26-inch sword. When police arrived, the 43-year-old man immediately approached the police cruiser, and struck the driver’s side door.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Gunfire Keeps Everett Police Busy Early Christmas Morning

Police were busy again overnight with multiple reports of gunfire in Everett, Washington. Shortly before 2:00AM Christmas morning Everett Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Casablanca Apartments in the 10700 block of Evergreen Way. Responding officers recovered shell casings but...
EVERETT, WA

