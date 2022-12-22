Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Carson Springs will hold a walk or ride tour
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Wildlife Christmas Walk or ride tour in Carson Springs. The walk or ride tour is great outdoor fun for the whole family, guided by professional Zoologists. The foundation held the event Sunday afternoon and Monday is the last day of the event, and...
Ocala Police officers play Secret Santa for drivers
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department surprised drivers with a festive twist for the holidays. Officers performed traffic stops but brought quite the joyful surprise to those behind the wheel. Police would explain the reason for the traffic stop, but would give recipients a $100 bill instead...
WCJB
Church of Hope in Ocala celebrated the holidays with a gathering at “The Diamond A” farm
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is just 2 days away and residents in Marion County celebrated the holiday down on the farm. The Church of Hope in Ocala along with family and friends brought lawn chairs and blankets and gathered at “The Diamond A” farm. They celebrated Christmas...
Villages Daily Sun
Heartfelt gifts all year long
Each year those in and around The Villages give generously to people in need. Whether it’s making sure children have gifts for Christmas, helping animals find a loving home, checking in on neighbors or donating food to area food pantries and soup kitchens, residents help out in big ways. Here are 25 ways members of our community gave to others this year.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
WCJB
ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources received a cozy donation just before the cold Christmas weekend. Camp Run-a-Mutt Gainesville, Second Chance Rescue and Rehoming, and Charlie’s Place Pet Spa and Boutique donated dog beds and blankets to help keep the animals of the shelter warm through the freezing temperatures.
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Preparing food for the week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What you eat is just as important as physical exercise. On this weeks Gainesville, Health and Fitness learn an easy way to prepare food for the week.
Central Florida law enforcement offering to recycle Christmas gift boxes to thwart thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. — To reduce post-holiday burglaries, some law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up with garbage and recycling companies to help keep the Grinches away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In Orange County, “Operation Burglar Box” is available at several locations across the...
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights 9th annual Marion County Youth Business Plan competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 9th annual Marion County Youth Business Plan competition was last week. On this weeks CEP, learn what students are encouraged to do at this event.
WCJB
Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
WCJB
Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala. Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal. The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE...
WCJB
Orangetheory Fitness gave people a chance to workout with Santa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fitness lovers got a head start on their New Year exercise goals by working out with Santa. Officials with Orangetheory Fitness hosted their “Workout with Santa” this morning in Butler Plaza. People were able to join Santa in doing different kinds of cardio...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping
Gainesville, FL — The clock is ticking and people are still trying to finish their Christmas shopping. Douglas Sinor says he still needs one more present. "Shopping for my wife." He says it has not been an easy task. "She has made it difficult this year, not helping out with ideas, and stores are crazy, shelves are empty."
Comments / 0