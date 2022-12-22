ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Carson Springs will hold a walk or ride tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Wildlife Christmas Walk or ride tour in Carson Springs. The walk or ride tour is great outdoor fun for the whole family, guided by professional Zoologists. The foundation held the event Sunday afternoon and Monday is the last day of the event, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocala Police officers play Secret Santa for drivers

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department surprised drivers with a festive twist for the holidays. Officers performed traffic stops but brought quite the joyful surprise to those behind the wheel. Police would explain the reason for the traffic stop, but would give recipients a $100 bill instead...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Heartfelt gifts all year long

Each year those in and around The Villages give generously to people in need. Whether it’s making sure children have gifts for Christmas, helping animals find a loving home, checking in on neighbors or donating food to area food pantries and soup kitchens, residents help out in big ways. Here are 25 ways members of our community gave to others this year.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30

Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources received a cozy donation just before the cold Christmas weekend. Camp Run-a-Mutt Gainesville, Second Chance Rescue and Rehoming, and Charlie’s Place Pet Spa and Boutique donated dog beds and blankets to help keep the animals of the shelter warm through the freezing temperatures.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages

Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages

The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
OLD TOWN, FL
Tim Q

Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners

On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Orangetheory Fitness gave people a chance to workout with Santa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fitness lovers got a head start on their New Year exercise goals by working out with Santa. Officials with Orangetheory Fitness hosted their “Workout with Santa” this morning in Butler Plaza. People were able to join Santa in doing different kinds of cardio...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping

Gainesville, FL — The clock is ticking and people are still trying to finish their Christmas shopping. Douglas Sinor says he still needs one more present. "Shopping for my wife." He says it has not been an easy task. "She has made it difficult this year, not helping out with ideas, and stores are crazy, shelves are empty."
GAINESVILLE, FL

