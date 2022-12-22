Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
nbc15.com
Warm-up in sight!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
nbc15.com
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm brings high winds to Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. — For the second time on a little more than a week Hank Zirbel was plowing snow after a large winter storm. “This one has a little more punch just with the wind a little bit of snow,” he said. “But if it doesn’t get any windier than this, we’re good.”
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog
‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
KEYC
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Do not travel! A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts combined with the 6 to 12 inches of fluffy, light snow that has fallen over the past week will create whiteout blizzard conditions through Saturday morning. Travel will be impossible, especially in rural areas. Visibility and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the night, with the strongest wind and worst travel conditions likely late tonight through Friday into Friday night. In addition to the blizzard, we will also be dealing with an extremely dangerous -35° to -45° wind chill. If you must travel, have a cell phone and charger, extra clothing, and a full tank of gas. If you do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Travel conditions will slowly improve on Saturday; however, there will be a lot of drifts. It could take a day or two to clear roads and get things back to normal. This is a long duration, life-threatening winter weather event. Please take it seriously. Don’t travel if you don’t have to, and stay tuned for updates. The KEYC Weather Team will be working through the holiday weekend, keeping you up to date on this dangerous winter storm.
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and...
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: If you must travel Friday, do so with caution
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement agencies statewide are responding to incidents during this week’s blast of wintry weather. Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state in 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. WisDOT tweeted...
nbc15.com
Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
Comments / 0