Police investigate after missing North Texas woman found dead in Lake Como in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old North Texas woman whose body was found in Lake Como on Tuesday, officials said.

Batinah “Tina” Karim was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the River Oaks Police Department. She was reported missing to the River Oaks department on Monday.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Officer Jimmy Pollozani said investigators are waiting on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of Karim’s death.

The medical examiner’s website currently lists the cause and manner of death as “pending.”

Anyone who has information about the case should contact Lt. Steve Nance at snance@riveroakspd.com or call 817-626-1991, extension 306.

“Please keep TIna’s family and friends in your thoughts this holiday season as they grieve and mourn the loss of Batinah ‘Tina’ Karim,” the River Oaks Police Department posted in a Facebook press release.