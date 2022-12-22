ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate after missing North Texas woman found dead in Lake Como in Fort Worth

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old North Texas woman whose body was found in Lake Como on Tuesday, officials said.

Batinah “Tina” Karim was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the River Oaks Police Department. She was reported missing to the River Oaks department on Monday.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Officer Jimmy Pollozani said investigators are waiting on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of Karim’s death.

The medical examiner’s website currently lists the cause and manner of death as “pending.”

Anyone who has information about the case should contact Lt. Steve Nance at snance@riveroakspd.com or call 817-626-1991, extension 306.

“Please keep TIna’s family and friends in your thoughts this holiday season as they grieve and mourn the loss of Batinah ‘Tina’ Karim,” the River Oaks Police Department posted in a Facebook press release.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

