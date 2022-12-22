Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees 'a dirty play' in Bengals-Patriots game
When officials ruled that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a forward pass – and didn't fumble – during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was among the biggest plays and calls of the game. Many didn't notice that Jones...
Marconews.com
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL's Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Game recap: Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa fall to Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers
It's a Christmas date in Miami for the Dolphins and Packers in Week 16 of the NFL regular season. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (8-6) are looking to shake off a three-game losing streak, but it won't be easy against a desperate Green Bay Packers (6-8) team led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Marconews.com
Loss to Packers on second-coldest game in Dolphins history didn't freeze out playoff hopes
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The mood was subdued but certainly not defeatist Sunday in the Miami Dolphins' locker room. Players holding quiet conversations. Jaelan Phillips seeking some warmth. Tua Tagovailoa accepting hugs from passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell and Dan Marino at his locker after long conversations with both.
Marconews.com
It was Nickelodeon slime time at SoFi Stadium, and everybody got into act during Rams-Broncos game
The Nickelodeon broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, meant there was going to be plenty of fun. There were hijinks thanks to the folks at Nick that included incorporating their characters and others into the game.
Marconews.com
Alabama football's recruiting secret? It hid in plain view on signing day
Sometimes, the answer to the secret hides in plain view. How does Alabama football coach Nick Saban pull together a highly regarded recruiting class year after year? How did he attract a whopping seven five-star prospects this time around, including Thursday's addition of cornerback Desmond Ricks of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy?
Marconews.com
First look: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Chicago Bears (3-12) take on the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in Week 17 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bears lost 35-13 to...
Marconews.com
First look: Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The Arizona Cardinals (4-11) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) on Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Cardinals vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Cardinals lost their 5th...
Marconews.com
Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly
ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.
Marconews.com
Commanders QB Carson Wentz thankful for 'honest' relationship with Taylor Heinicke
The Washington franchise is no stranger to quarterback controversies. Whether it was Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen, Jay Schroeder and Doug Williams, Gus Frerotte and Heath Shuler, Brad Johnson and Jeff George, or Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins, there seems always to be a quarterback controversy in Washington. The...
Marconews.com
Aaron Gordon had perhaps the best dunk of the season during the Nuggets' overtime win on Christmas
Denver's Aaron Gordon is no stranger to absolutely ridiculous dunks. The 6-foot-9 forward from the University of Arizona had two of the all-time best performances in the history of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, though he failed to win in either 2016 or 2020. Gordon has thrown down 85 dunks...
Marconews.com
'When you’re blessed, you return the favor': The Packers' Aaron Jones finds his greatest joy is giving
GREEN BAY – The tackle bent Aaron Jones backward and injured him too. This was midseason, another loss on the road, the seams of the season starting to unravel, and Jones felt the pain reverberate throughout his body while his teammates pleaded for a penalty flag that would never fly. The running back staggered to his feet on an ankle that would soon require a walking boot, and uncharacteristically bypassed the emotions of frustration right to fury.
Marconews.com
First look: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were...
Marconews.com
Panthers create NFC South chaos, put Christmas pressure on Tom Brady, Buccaneers | Opinion
They were supposed to roll over and tank for a top draft pick. They fired their coach and traded their star player. Now they strike fear in the hearts of a team quarterbacked by the GOAT. The Carolina Panthers are hot in pursuit of the NFC South division title and...
Marconews.com
Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.
The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't affect the Titans' playoff hopes. No matter what happens in Week 17, a Titans win in Week 18 means a playoff berth and a Titans loss means the end of the season.
Marconews.com
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery, may return this season, per reports
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had surgery on his injured right ankle in an attempt to return by the final week of the regular season, per reports from ESPN and NFL Network. Tannehill has been dealing with a sprain to his right ankle on and off since October. He aggravated...
Marconews.com
Packers' Elgton Jenkins happy to celebrate extension after being in 'dark place' a year ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, staring at the bottom of a steep climb back from his torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins’ mind could wander. The Green Bay Packers' five-tool offensive lineman knew he’d play again. Nothing was keeping him from the field. He just didn’t know how it would look. Jenkins was once on top of the NFL world, a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, a guard starting at left tackle for eight games last year.
Marconews.com
Chiefs players give coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a special Christmas gift from the team following their Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. During their postgame locker room celebration, Patrick Mahomes tells Reid that he took a poll and got him a Christmas gift. Travis Kelce delivers the wrapped gift to Reid, but what could it possibly be?
Marconews.com
Kickoff for Titans-Texans pushed back one hour after request by Nashville mayor John Cooper
Kickoff for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday will be postponed one hour as the city of Nashville deals with power cutbacks related to extremely cold temperatures in middle Tennessee. The Titans (7-7) will now host the Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium at 2 p.m. ET....
Marconews.com
Winners and losers from NFL on Christmas Eve: Vikings win on FG; Eagles' No. 1 seed on hold
The Dallas Cowboys outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles at home. The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly escaped a loss on the road to the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers took care of business. And the Minnesota Vikings continued to thrill their way to victory. Even...
Comments / 0