Marconews.com

First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines

The final game of the NFL's Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alabama football's recruiting secret? It hid in plain view on signing day

Sometimes, the answer to the secret hides in plain view. How does Alabama football coach Nick Saban pull together a highly regarded recruiting class year after year? How did he attract a whopping seven five-star prospects this time around, including Thursday's addition of cornerback Desmond Ricks of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
First look: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (3-12) take on the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in Week 17 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bears lost 35-13 to...
CHICAGO, IL
First look: Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines

The Arizona Cardinals (4-11) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) on Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Cardinals vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Cardinals lost their 5th...
ATLANTA, GA
Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly

ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.
ARLINGTON, TX
'When you’re blessed, you return the favor': The Packers' Aaron Jones finds his greatest joy is giving

GREEN BAY – The tackle bent Aaron Jones backward and injured him too. This was midseason, another loss on the road, the seams of the season starting to unravel, and Jones felt the pain reverberate throughout his body while his teammates pleaded for a penalty flag that would never fly. The running back staggered to his feet on an ankle that would soon require a walking boot, and uncharacteristically bypassed the emotions of frustration right to fury.
GREEN BAY, WI
First look: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were...
CLEVELAND, OH
Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.

The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't affect the Titans' playoff hopes. No matter what happens in Week 17, a Titans win in Week 18 means a playoff berth and a Titans loss means the end of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Packers' Elgton Jenkins happy to celebrate extension after being in 'dark place' a year ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, staring at the bottom of a steep climb back from his torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins’ mind could wander. The Green Bay Packers' five-tool offensive lineman knew he’d play again. Nothing was keeping him from the field. He just didn’t know how it would look. Jenkins was once on top of the NFL world, a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, a guard starting at left tackle for eight games last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chiefs players give coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a special Christmas gift from the team following their Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. During their postgame locker room celebration, Patrick Mahomes tells Reid that he took a poll and got him a Christmas gift. Travis Kelce delivers the wrapped gift to Reid, but what could it possibly be?
KANSAS CITY, MO

