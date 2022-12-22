Read full article on original website
Nathaniel Hackett fired by Broncos before disastrous season even ends
The Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver was quite brief. The Broncos fired their first-year head coach on Monday, a day after Denver’s miserable 51-14 Christmas loss to the Rams on Sunday that dropped them to 4-11. “Following extensive conversations with [general manager] George [Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos,” team owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. “This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach. “We recognize and appreciate this organization’s...
Broncos announce major Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos have seen enough from first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett has been fired in the wake of Denver’s embarrassing Sunday loss. The Broncos announced the news on Monday with a lengthy statement. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em —... The post Broncos announce major Nathaniel Hackett decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Denver Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett, sources say
Losers of 10 of their last 12 games and saddled with the NFL's worst offense, the Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two weeks remaining in the season, according to sources.
Marconews.com
Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees 'a dirty play' in Bengals-Patriots game
When officials ruled that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a forward pass – and didn't fumble – during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was among the biggest plays and calls of the game. Many didn't notice that Jones...
Marconews.com
Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.
The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't affect the Titans' playoff hopes. No matter what happens in Week 17, a Titans win in Week 18 means a playoff berth and a Titans loss means the end of the season.
Marconews.com
Game recap: Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa fall to Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers
It's a Christmas date in Miami for the Dolphins and Packers in Week 16 of the NFL regular season. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (8-6) are looking to shake off a three-game losing streak, but it won't be easy against a desperate Green Bay Packers (6-8) team led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Marconews.com
'When you’re blessed, you return the favor': The Packers' Aaron Jones finds his greatest joy is giving
GREEN BAY – The tackle bent Aaron Jones backward and injured him too. This was midseason, another loss on the road, the seams of the season starting to unravel, and Jones felt the pain reverberate throughout his body while his teammates pleaded for a penalty flag that would never fly. The running back staggered to his feet on an ankle that would soon require a walking boot, and uncharacteristically bypassed the emotions of frustration right to fury.
Marconews.com
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery, may return this season, per reports
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had surgery on his injured right ankle in an attempt to return by the final week of the regular season, per reports from ESPN and NFL Network. Tannehill has been dealing with a sprain to his right ankle on and off since October. He aggravated...
Marconews.com
Packers' Elgton Jenkins happy to celebrate extension after being in 'dark place' a year ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, staring at the bottom of a steep climb back from his torn ACL, Elgton Jenkins’ mind could wander. The Green Bay Packers' five-tool offensive lineman knew he’d play again. Nothing was keeping him from the field. He just didn’t know how it would look. Jenkins was once on top of the NFL world, a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, a guard starting at left tackle for eight games last year.
Marconews.com
Suns' Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points,...
Marconews.com
Saints LG Andrus Peat carted off with ankle injury, out vs. Browns
Things went from bad to worse for the New Orleans Saints offense early in Saturday's game with the Cleveland Browns. They were already missing starting right guard Cesar Ruiz, who is done for the season with a Lisfranc foot injury. But then starting left guard Andrus Peat left the game on a trainer's cart with an ankle injury. The Saints announced that he was out of the game.
Marconews.com
Justin Layne does not report to Panthers after being claimed on Wednesday
Well, it looks like Justin Layne won't be joining the Carolina Panthers for Christmas. As announced by the organization on Friday morning, the 24-year-old cornerback has not reported to the team ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Layne was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.
