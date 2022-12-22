Read full article on original website
14news.com
Watch for slick roads Monday
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We are hearing of slide offs in parts of the Tri-State. One of them was before 5 a.m. on Highway 41 North near the Vanderburgh County Jail. There was also a crash on I-64. It happened around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 37....
14news.com
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
14news.com
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality. EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most. “Earlier […]
14news.com
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
14news.com
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
14news.com
1-2″ of snow for Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies for Christmas Day with highs in the lower 20s. Another fast-moving system will bring snow to the Tri-State late Sunday night through Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory for 1-2″ of snow is in effect until noon on Monday. Snow will likely move in by the Monday morning commute, so slick roads are possible. Snow should end in the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 30. Milder air will filter in for the rest of the week as winds turn to the south. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid 30s, our first time above freezing in nearly 4 days. Wednesday and Thursday will be milder with highs in the 50s Wednesday and 60s on Thursday. Rain and possible thunderstorms will move in on Friday and will linger into the weekend.
14news.com
Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
14news.com
Winter Weather Advisory
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow returns to the forecast after a sunny Christmas Day. A fast-moving clipper system will bring snow this morning under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. This afternoon, scattered snow at times with high temps in the lower 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers as low temps drop to 20-degrees.
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
wevv.com
Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions
As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week. Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
14news.com
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
14news.com
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
14news.com
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some bitter cold temps today. The wind chill is a main concern. That’s why power companies spent a lot of time before the snow storm to prep for an outage. This morning, many customers are left in the dark. Blowing snow and...
14news.com
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ reopens Saturday after two-day weather closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” is reopening Christmas Eve after having to cancel due to the winter weather. According to a press release, “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” was cancelled because of the severe weather conditions from the past two days. The...
Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
