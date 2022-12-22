Read full article on original website
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WEAR
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
60-year-old arrested following Thursday night shooting on General Gorgas Drive: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 60-year-old man Thursday night following a shooting on General Gorgas Drive. Jose Robinson, 60, was charged with first degree assault. Police said Robinson and another man were involved in a “verbal dispute that turned physical.” Robinson then took out a gun and shot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Exclusive video showed one of several suspected shoplifters being taken into custody Friday following a high-speed chase and crash on the Baldwin Beach Express. Foley Police said five to six people made a run for it after their car wrecked near U.S. 90, and it was...
1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
WEAR
Collision turns car on its side in Escambia County, 2 people taken to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Escambia County Sunday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 and Seapine Circle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling south out of Seapine Circle when...
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
Five teenagers have been arrested and they're accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
WPMI
Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
WEAR
3 people dead, 2 critically injured after crash Christmas morning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Escambia County has claimed the lives of three people and left two others in critical condition Sunday morning. The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. on Gulf Beach Highway near west Sunset Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old man was traveling...
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia County authorities searching for thief who broke into the same business twice in one night
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Escambia County authorities are searching for a thief who broke into the same business twice in one night. It happened at Legal Leaf in Escambia County, Florida. And it was all caught on surveillance cameras. The business has been broken into several times since October. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
THC business burglarized five times in past two months
A local business owner is running out of options to stop burglars after his store was broken into five times in the past two months.
