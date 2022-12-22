Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Related
Former Penguins forward Matt Cooke finds fulfillment coaching in Minnesota
There are a lot of things you can call Matt Cooke. And if you happen to be in Boston or Ottawa or New York, a lot of those things would not be suitable for publication. One thing you definitely can’t call him these days?. A hockey player. At 44,...
theScore
5 recent world junior stars already making an impact in the NHL
One of the best things about the World Junior Championship is watching future NHL stars and top prospects test their skills on the international stage. Some surefire talents confirm their abilities, while other players' weaknesses are illuminated in the process. A number of skaters who flashed their potential at the...
The Hockey Writers
Snuggerud, Robertsson Represent Blues at 2023 WJC
Today, the day after Christmas, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) kicks off. Each year, the WJC pits the best hockey players under 20 years old against each other in a tournament of national dominance. The games feature top NHL prospects that have been drafted or are soon to be drafted in one of their most visible and competitive appearances before their NHL debut. It is a great opportunity for NHL fans to get a glimpse at the players that might one day play for their team. And for the St. Louis Blues, there are two players to watch very closely at this season’s tournament: 2022 23rd overall pick Jimmy Snuggerud and 2021 71st overall pick Simon Robertsson.
Yardbarker
The top five NHL goaltenders of 2022
With the holiday season in full swing, and 2023 quickly approaching, it’s time to take a look back at the year that was, and see who the best players of the calendar year were. We witnessed some incredible performances over the course of the second half of the 2021-22 regular season, the 2022 playoffs, and the 2022-23 regular season so far, but only the best of the best will make these lists.
Yardbarker
LA Kings at Arizona Coyotes projected lineup, odds, notes
Given the back-to-back, there won’t be a full practice on Friday. Jonathan Quick should get the nod in goal and head coach Todd McLellan said that Arthur Kaliyev will not play tonight in Arizona. Arizona Coyotes (10-16-5) Boyd – Schmaltz – Keller. Bjugstad – Crouse – Maccelli...
FOX Sports
Avalanche bring win streak into game against the Coyotes
Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -256, Coyotes +208; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes looking to build upon a four-game win streak. Arizona is 0-2-2 against the...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Blues +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. St. Louis is...
FOX Sports
Stars visit the Predators after Hintz's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -128, Predators +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 4-2 win against the...
Breaking down highs and lows of Rangers’ roller-coaster season so far
There was a real possibility the Rangers could’ve entered this holiday break with their season hanging in the balance given how their season started. Instead, the Blueshirts were able to step away from the ice feeling like they deserved the four-day layoff after clawing their way back into the playoff conversation with eight wins in their last 10 games leading up to it. The pride that permeated from the locker room after their 5-3 win over the Islanders last week was tangible. As a team, they had discussed finishing the final stretch before the break strong — and they did. It...
FOX Sports
Vegas visits the Los Angeles after shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -110, Kings -110; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the St. Louis...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Jets host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg is 21-12-1 overall with an 11-2-0...
Comments / 0