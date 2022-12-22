Today, the day after Christmas, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) kicks off. Each year, the WJC pits the best hockey players under 20 years old against each other in a tournament of national dominance. The games feature top NHL prospects that have been drafted or are soon to be drafted in one of their most visible and competitive appearances before their NHL debut. It is a great opportunity for NHL fans to get a glimpse at the players that might one day play for their team. And for the St. Louis Blues, there are two players to watch very closely at this season’s tournament: 2022 23rd overall pick Jimmy Snuggerud and 2021 71st overall pick Simon Robertsson.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO