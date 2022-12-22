There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that's news to people close to him. Recently, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn't faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."

1 DAY AGO