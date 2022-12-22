Read full article on original website
NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24): Kratos, Pretty Empowered, Rhett Titus In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its NWA Christmas Special on December 24. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. NWA Christmas Special Results (12/24) - The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Caytal & Shepherd Lutz. - Eric Jackson def. Sodapop. - The Country...
Tony Khan X Grapsody: Cody Rhodes, WCW Comparisons, AEW Women's Division, ROH Plans, Gresham | Interview
The Grapsody team of Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) interview Tony Khan!. Grapsody can be seen every Saturday at Noon EST on Youtube.com/Fightful and Fightful.com!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Kevin Nash Would Change WWE's Production Quality, Would Shoot Shows Like 'The Larry Sanders Show'
Kevin Nash wishes wrestling was filmed like The Larry Sanders Show. In the last 25 years, outside of the upscale of sets and equipment used to film wrestling programming, the overall flow, and production of WWE television shows have followed a similar format. Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer and someone who has worked for both WCW and TNA Wrestling as well has given his opinion on what he would do to change the production of professional wrestling programs on the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.
Kenny Omega: Without Me, NJPW Has Lacked Charisma, Magic, And Eyeballs Watching
Kenny Omega is ready to being the magic back to NJPW. Omega will return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega hasn't competed in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega...
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 12-16
- Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. - Street Profits & Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day: Shane Helms. - United States Title Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley: Abyss. Backstage News. - Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings as Briana Ray. Internally, she was...
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Contract
There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that's news to people close to him. Recently, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn't faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said "that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals."
Mia Yim Responding To Article On Her Saying Nice Things About Shelton: "Now This Don't Have To Be An Article"
Everything can be an article. To celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, the company uploaded a video of his highlights throughout the years along with comments from his peers including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Mia Yim. Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry, but Yim, potentially against her...
WWE's Official YouTube Channel Advertising 'Pitch Black Match' For Royal Rumble 2023
WWE is seemingly advertising a new match type for the Royal Rumble premium live event. On the company's official YouTube channel, WWE is running advertisements for a "Pitch Black Match" at the Royal Rumble event, which will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. The brief clip plays the message, "When it's the Pitch Black Match, anything can happen."
ROH Women's Title Bout, Julia Hart, Konosuke Takeshita, More Set For 12/26 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the December 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Karizma & Leva Bates. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Vertvixen. The Bunny (w/Penelope Ford)...
More Details Behind Sasha Banks Leaving WWE And Her NJPW Deal
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado has been the subject of much speculation. However, we've finally gained some clarity on some details. It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated "months ago," likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company's official website.
CJ Perry (AKA Lana) Beat Her Best WWE Year Financially On BrandArmy And CJPerry.com
With Mandy Rose's WWE release being a hot topic, we've heard of one former WWE talent who is doing more than okay with their exclusive content site. CJ Perry, the former Lana in WWE, hasn't wrestled in WWE since being released. Though she was booked for an ill-fated WES show in the UK, she's primarily been working on her BrandArmy content site, which she branded as CJPerry.com. It was noted to us that CJ Perry was the specific talent that we've heard about eclipsing her best WWE year financially by utilizing their BrandArmy.
Charles Wesley Godwin Stars In Episode 6 of Zach Bryan’s “Belting Bronco” Video Series
All of Zach Bryan’s homies clearly hate Ticketmaster. Those same homies love the music of Charles Wesley Godwin though. Bryan’s... The post Charles Wesley Godwin Stars In Episode 6 of Zach Bryan’s “Belting Bronco” Video Series appeared first on Outsider.
Dax Harwood: Bret Hart Is One Of The Greatest Human Beings I've Ever Met
Dax Harwood talks about his love and appreciation for Bret "Hitman" Hart. In recent years, FTR's Dax Harwood has not been shy about his love of Bret Hart's work between the ropes. However, after being given the opportunity to work alongside Hart, Dax Harwood has also grown an appreciation and respect for the human being behind the "Excellence of Execution"
WWE On Fox Fans' Choice Awards, Kaito Kiyomiya/Kenoh NOAH Interview, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 23, 2022. - The video for the 2022 edition of the WWE On Fox's Fans' Choice Awards has been released. You can see the full video above. - Pro Wrestling NOAH has posted a interview between Kaito Kiyomiya and Kenoh to...
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE
As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Evil Uno Discusses Streaming On Twitch, What Drew Him Back To Game Streaming
Evil Uno discusses his history with Twitch. Both Twitch and YouTube have became major outlets of media distribution over the past number of years, especially for athletes. Many pro athletes, including wrestlers, have made very good money out of a side career in the world of streaming. Evil Uno, who...
