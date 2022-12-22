Read full article on original website
Videos Show Huge Crocodile Drag Away Child as Dad Fights Back: Authorities
The father reportedly tried to fight off the 11-foot crocodile who then quickly disappeared under the water with his son in its jaws.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Influencer forced to apologise after calling Indian city ‘scary’ and ‘creepy’
An influencer has been forced to apologise after her comments about visiting India caused uproar online.US influencer Aparna Singh travelled to the Indian city of Varanasi for a work trip, where she was meeting the manufacturers of her jewellery brand ‘Indian Goddess Boutique’. Varanasi is known as the spiritual capital of India.After arriving in Varanasi, Singh uploaded a TikTok about her experience there, with the caption “Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India.”She said in the video: “The scariest city I have been to is Varanasi, India – Ganges River which is really polluted, full of sewage.”Singh added that she...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Christmas Eve attack victim named
The woman who died in a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards. The 26-year-old beautician was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head. Four men were also wounded - one critically -...
BBC
Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65
Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of British dance act Faithless, has died aged 65. The musician and DJ, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group which is best known for its club classic Insomnia. Former bandmate Sister Bliss said he died "peacefully in his...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Sabrina Cooper: Family pays tribute to 'loving grandmother' found dead
The family of a woman allegedly murdered at her home in Eastbourne have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother". Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found by police at her home in Connaught Road on 18 December following concerns for her welfare. Her relatives said they were "devastated"...
BBC
Murder arrest after Christmas Day stabbing in Islington
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found stabbed on Christmas Day. The victim, in his mid 50s, was found injured following reports of concern for his welfare at an address in Holloway Road, Islington at 16:55 GMT. He was given first aid treatment...
BBC
Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun's apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as "nothing more than a PR stunt". The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", received more than 20,000 complaints. A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun...
BBC
King Charles' first Christmas speech reflects cost-of-living crisis
King Charles has used his first Christmas message to reflect on the cost-of-living crisis. He spoke of the "great anxiety and hardship" for those struggling to "pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm". There were images of food banks and help for the homeless alongside the speech,...
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
BBC
Racist abuse will not deter Muslim Hikers' Christmas walk
A Muslim hiking group founder says past racist abuse will not deter a festive trek up one of the UK's most popular peaks. About 200 walkers are to tackle a 7-mile (11.3km) loop around Mam Tor in the Peak District on Christmas Day. Pictures of last year's 25 December event...
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
