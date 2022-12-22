ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Greg Roman Focused on Ravens, Not His Critics

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

Some Ravens fans have been vocal critics of offensive coordinator Greg Roman throughout the season.

They've become frustrated with the offense's struggle to create explosive plays.

Somebody even dropped fliers at the Ravens practice facility that said: "Fire Greg Roman."

The Ravens' passing game is ranked near the bottom of the NFL.

Roman is just focused on improving the offense and not the outside noise.

However, he does understand the fans' frustration.

“I’m a fan; I sit in the stands at Orioles games or whatnot," Roman said. "I know what it’s like to be a fan, and you love the passion, you love the emotion. With the emotion comes ... That’s what comes with it. So, as far as the passion and wanting to win and whatnot, that’s a great thing, it really is, but it’s two different worlds.

That world of the fan, which is the fan, and then there are the people in the arena, the players, the coaches, et cetera. The first thing you’re told when you get into this profession is, ‘Don’t listen to any of the noise.’ That’s what everybody is told everywhere. If you’re an offensive coordinator, and you don’t think that’s going to happen in the NFL – it comes with the job. The second world is in the arena where you really have to laser beam focus on the task at hand. You can’t let anything distract you from that, and that’s players, coaches, and everybody working on all the details that go into winning in the National Football League. So, it’s pretty simple, really. First-time coordinators, when I talk to them, that’s the first thing I tell them. I tell them a lot of things that I won’t say here, but it’s that, ‘You can’t listen to anything other than doing your job.’ How the offensive performs, that’s what I’m concerned about.”

The Ravens' passing attack is ranked 27th, averaging 180.6 yards per game.

The wide receivers have 114 receptions (ranked 29th) for 1,328 yards (32nd) with six touchdowns (30th). A wideout has also not caught a touchdown pass since Week 3.

The Ravens are also playing without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still sidelined with a knee injury.

So, there are enough challenges for Roman without listening to the criticism.

“I don’t listen to it at all. It doesn’t move me at all," he said.

