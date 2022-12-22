Read full article on original website
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith share sons Gus, 22 months, and Ozzie, 9 weeks Mandy Moore is enjoying her first Christmas as a family of four. The This Is Us star, 38, shared photos from her family's holiday festivities on Sunday, featuring her two little boys, Gus, 22 months, and newborn Ozzie, 9 weeks, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. In the sweet photos, Moore cradles Ozzie while Goldsmith holds Gus, and the family of four smiles in front of their Christmas tree together. A second photo shows...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Diddy Once Said His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Couldn’t Work Because He Was ‘Still in Love With Kim [Porter]’
Diddy and Jennifer Lopez were in a relationship in the early 2000s, but Diddy admitted later that he was 'still in love' with Kim Porter at the time.
Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Lilibet Wears Adorable Hand-Me-Down from Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc
Even royal kids get hand-me-downs. In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, the couple's one-year-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, wears an adorable accessory previously seen on her big brother, three-year-old Archie Harrison. Lili's cameo comes from a home video...
Britney Spears Cried In A Jack In The Box Drive-Thru And Is Furious A Worker Told Her It’s Gonna Be OK
Britney Spears had a bad interaction with a fast food worker at a Jack In The Box.
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source
All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father...
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
