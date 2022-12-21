Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
AOL Corp
Jan. 6 report says Trump floated plan for 10,000 troops to protect him - recap of findings
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly anticipated final report Thursday, presenting a full account of its findings on former President Donald Trump's efforts to maintain power. Here are some key findings from the report:. Trump was "central cause": The report...
AOL Corp
Ukraine open to February peace summit at United Nations
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday that his country wants to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by the end of February but that Russia should first face a war crimes tribunal in an international court. "Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as...
AOL Corp
Jan. 6 panel lays out damning case against Trump in final report
The House select committee’s report detailing its probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection provides overwhelming evidence of former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including multiple instances in which Trump was fully aware that he had lost and examples of potential witness tampering during the panel’s public hearings.
AOL Corp
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were...
AOL Corp
Putin claims Russia is ready to negotiate; Ukraine accuses Kremlin of trying to avoid responsibility
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in an interview with state television on Sunday that Moscow wants to negotiate, even as Ukrainian cities were hit with a barrage of missiles over the Christmas weekend. "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them...
AOL Corp
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to...
AOL Corp
Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared
President Biden signed a short-term bill Friday intended to ensure the government remains functioning ahead of the upcoming $1.7 trillion spending bill. The short-term bill postpones the deadline for funding until Dec. 30, giving the White House breathing room as Biden prepares to sign the much more expensive funding bill in the coming week.
