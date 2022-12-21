ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
AOL Corp

Ukraine open to February peace summit at United Nations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday that his country wants to hold a peace summit at the United Nations by the end of February but that Russia should first face a war crimes tribunal in an international court. "Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as...
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 panel lays out damning case against Trump in final report

The House select committee’s report detailing its probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection provides overwhelming evidence of former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including multiple instances in which Trump was fully aware that he had lost and examples of potential witness tampering during the panel’s public hearings.
AOL Corp

Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were...
AOL Corp

Biden signs bill to keep government running while $1.7 trillion spending package is prepared

President Biden signed a short-term bill Friday intended to ensure the government remains functioning ahead of the upcoming $1.7 trillion spending bill. The short-term bill postpones the deadline for funding until Dec. 30, giving the White House breathing room as Biden prepares to sign the much more expensive funding bill in the coming week.

