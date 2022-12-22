Read full article on original website
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
Best 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches of 2022
Saturday Night Live had quite an unpredictable year! The legendary sketch show has been working through one of its biggest cast shake-ups of recent history, as Season 47 was the final season for cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Season 48 also featured the emotional mid-season departure of veteran cast member Cecily Strong, as well as welcomed featured players Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker. A number of exciting first-time hosts took the stage, including former cast member Will Forte, stand-up Jerrod Carmichael, rapper Jack Harlow, and Catwoman herself, Zoë Kravitz.
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes $253 Million at Domestic Box Office
The Christmas weekend is traditionally a cash cow for the film industry, as Hollywood looks to the holiday season to launch some of its biggest titles of the year. However, while Avatar: The Way of Water continues to shine at the box office, most other movies fell stagnant as brutal winter weather dampened moviegoing expectations.
'Scream 2': Kevin Williamson Reveals How the Studio Tried to Change Cotton Weary’s Role
After the success of Wes Craven’s Scream in December 1996, the studio wanted more, and they wanted more fast. Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson were asked to release a sequel in December 1997, which demanded an extremely quick writing and production process. Given that lightning-fast turnaround, while chatting with Williamson for the 25th anniversary of Scream 2, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was curious about who or what changed the most along the way. While discussing how the film's ending evolved, Williamson recalled specific changes he was asked to make to the character of Cotton Weary. Not only did Williamson push back on those changes, but so did Liev Schreiber himself.
James Caan's Saltiness Makes 'Elf' a Sweet Holiday Treat
Elf is a perennial Christmas favorite, due in large part to the whimsical performance of Will Ferrell as the naive yet endearing Buddy the Elf. What's not often discussed, though, is Elf's all-star supporting cast. While Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Zooey Deschanel, Amy Sedaris, Faizon Love, Peter Dinklage, Andy Richter, Kyle Glass, and even director Jon Favreau make for an impressive call sheet, it's James Caan's begrudging sentimentality that makes the film a cultural institution.
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Behind the Scenes Footage Showcases Festive Fun
David F. Sandberg, the director of both Shazam! and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has a Christmas gift for DC fans and fans of the Shazam! movies: a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram of two of the actors dancing, with Sandberg saying he commented to his wife, Lotta Losten, about how this Christmas is "the last Christmas" before the movie is released.
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Passes $50 Million at Global Box Office
Dreamworks' animated family film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the second in a series of Shrek spinoffs starring Antonio Banderas as the titular feline, has added $16 million to its grosses from international territories. Combined with the $11 million from the domestic box office earned over the three-day weekend, this takes the film past the $50 million mark in cumulative box office earnings.
Dan Harmon Reveals What Not to Expect in 'Community' Movie
"Six seasons and a movie" never sounded so cool (cool, cool, cool) as it did in September when the long-awaited Community movie was officially confirmed. For several years after the show's finale, the "six seasons" adage, originated by Danny Pudi's Abed, was something fans of the series held to tightly, holding out hope for a movie that wasn't ever quite confirmed as a real thing -- until recently.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Cast and Character Guide
A long time ago, 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg were linked by destiny, there lived an Elven society that flourished greatly before its inevitable demise. The highly-anticipated prequel to The Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of these elves during their prime - an important part of history that was erased by the humans during their conquest.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Their Expectations for Season 2
Even though Wednesday hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2 by Netflix, it’s safe to bet that we’ll return to the Addams Family universe in the coming years. And now that Nevermore is closed, this opens up possibilities for the future of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar have hinted that the show will keep on bringing new mysteries for the title character to investigate, but what else can we expect from future episodes?
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
'Training Day's Alonzo Harris Was an Important Role for Black Actors
It's been over 20 years and Training Day remains one of the benchmark roles for Black actors. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the 2001 film follows rookie Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) on his first day with the LAPD's tough inner-city narcotics unit. The morals of the rookie cop will come into play the longer he follows his corrupt commanding officer, Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). Now, Denzel Washington was an established name before taking one of his more iconic roles as Glory was the film that earned him his first Academy Award. However, in one of the rare moments in cinema, a Black actor got a chance to showcase his talents in a lead villain role, and it helps that Alonzo Harris just so happens to be a corrupt police officer.
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Harry Potter': The 10 Best Movie Villains Who Were Having Much More Fun Than the Heroes
Movie villains almost always have distinct personalities, even though they all share some common traits. Some might be clumsy, unfortunate, or angry at the world. On the other hand, some movie villains are wholly amused at the situation they've gotten themselves into. Whether or not the villains receive their comeuppance...
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Shows Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint Trying to Prevent an Apocalypse
What will you do if someone comes knocking on your door one day and asks you to sacrifice a member of your family in order to save the world from the apocalypse? Would you believe them, or would you do everything in your power to save your family from the strangers who appear to be asking the impossible? That's the question posed by the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint as four armed strangers who hold a family of three hostage until they make the ultimate sacrifice.
Ava Gardner's Impactful 'The Night of the Iguana' Performance Mirrored Her Life
Ava Gardner’s exceptional career is due as much to her straightforward southern disposition and bold personality as her acting acumen. In a time when women were often encouraged to play the demure and docile second fiddle, Gardner was a formidable force. Her unbridled nature and spirit of rebellion shows through on-screen, especially in the second half of her film career. This is most evident in one of her most memorable roles, that of Maxine Faulk in 1964's The Night of the Iguana.
Ryan Reynolds Shares Video of Nickelback Performing "Unredeemable" From 'Spirited'
As part of a thank you to all the fans who have watched and supported Spirited, the new Christmas musical based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, star Ryan Reynolds brought a little surprise for everyone, sharing a video of Nickelback performing one of the musical numbers, ‘Unredeemable.’
The Na'vi Shouldn't Have Accents in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.Avatar: The Way of Water opens with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) bringing us up to speed in voiceover, filling us in on his new family and his challenges learning the Na'vi way of life. He explains that although it took him some time to learn the Na'vi language, after a while, it sounded just like English to him. As he says this, the Na'vi people on screen switch from speaking Na'vi to speaking English, and we understand that although they're actually still speaking Na'vi, we hear it as English like Jake does. This is an impressively subtle transition and a good excuse to film the movie almost entirely in English, but unfortunately, it's all downhill from there.
