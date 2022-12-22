Read full article on original website
Related
How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in an Instant Pot with little effort, and no one will know the difference.
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Dunkin’ Just Dropped Its New Winter Menu
The holidays may be nearing an end, but Dunkin’ is continuing fun cold-weather flavors with a winter menu featuring new food and drink options to keep you cozy and warm. The popular chain recently unveiled its newest offerings—and we can’t wait to try them all. The brand...
Elite Daily
Target's December 2022 "Clearance Run" Sale Is A Post-Holiday Dream
The holidays might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the presents have to stop. There’s still some time to get yourself to all the gifts on your wishlist that didn’t make it under the tree, thanks to Target’s after-holiday blowout event. With up to 50% markdowns on thousands of home essentials, clothing staples, stunning jewelry, and more, Target’s December 2022 Clearance Run sale is a post-holiday dream.
Mac and Cheese with the Most Perfect Crispy Crust Is a Holiday Must
You'll be the star of the show with this recipe.
Holiday stuffed bell peppers
Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0