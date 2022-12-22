Read full article on original website
Emily in Paris Outfits From Season 3 Graded by Style, Price, and How Practical They Really Are
The iconic outfits of Emily in Paris are back again with season 3. Just like she routinely does in work and romance, Emily Cooper is stirring up plenty of drama with her clothes. Oui, mademoiselle is back to her shenanigans, and she somehow has the perfect look to wear for every situation she finds herself in.
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Move Over, Emily. We’re Vibing on Sylvie-Ready Real Life Looks From Paris
The third season of Emily in Paris returns today, amid a vibe shift. If last year was all about Emily’s style, now we’re looking to Sylvie for inspiration. The former Savoir boss (whose outfits are rumored to be influenced by Carine Roitfeld) works Parisian style like nobody’s business in a wardrobe heavy on form-fitting midi skirts, one-shouldered-dresses, embroidered blazers, and classic button-down shirts from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent. Below we track Sylvie-esque flair on the streets of the French capital. Scroll through to get in the mood for Emily in Paris, and follow our Street Style Trend Tracker for the best looks from the season.
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Only Camille Razat From "Emily in Paris" Could Make This Much Denim Look Chic
Good style runs in her jeans. She might not be in Europe anymore, but "Emily in Paris" star Camille Razat still manages to bring a bit of Parisian flair to all her outfits, even when she's dressed in head-to-toe denim. On Dec. 22, the 28-year-old actor and model posted a photo of her designer denim look from a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," where she discussed the latest season of the show with costar Lucien Laviscount. The chic outfit consisted of an oversize cropped denim jacket and tailored denim shorts with a slightly wavy hem, both medium-wash pieces designed by Alphonse Maitrepierre and styled by Clement Lomellini.
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
The best handbags for winter 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more
With winter nearly here, new trends in handbags have also emerged. The season has ushered in many new styles, including quilted and furry looks. Handbag retailers, such as Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch, have launched their latest trendy collections that you can pair with various winter looks. Here are...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Machine Gun Kelly Sparkles in Crystal Pants, Sheer Shirt & Combat Boots in Miami With Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly took a glam-punk approach to dressing for Miami Art Week this season. Kelly arrived to the E11even Miami event with Megan Fox on Sunday night, wearing a dynamic all-black outfit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured a sheer black long-sleeved top with scattered crystal embellishments, as well as a pair of skinny black jeans covered in similarly glistening crystals. A silver spike-accented necklace and crystal-rimmed sunglasses completed his attire. Kelly also accessorized with leather and silver chain bracelets accented with spikes and pearls, as well as layered rings and earrings in a similarly dark color...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris
Gucci is setting down its suitcases on tony Rue Saint-Honoré for its first permanent boutique dedicated to its Gucci Valigeria travel line. Sitting opposite Moynat and a few doors away from Goyard in a space formerly occupied by Off-White, the 2,900-square-foot unit located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré opened Tuesday. More from WWDInside Catherine Baba's Devotion Gala at Maxim's de ParisThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023 “The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré represents the next stage in our ongoing strategy to reinforce our leadership in the travel category,” the Italian house’s president and...
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Zoe Saldaña Sparkles in Plunging Michael Kors Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zoe Saldaña sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday, sharing her experiences on the biggest movie sets in Hollywood from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to the “Avatar” franchises. Beyond her expansive and star-studded movie career, the New York native talked about her kids and meeting director James Cameron. Saldaña wore a Michael Kors dress full of sparkle. The halter-style dress the “The Losers” actress sported was adorned with decorative light-reflecting sequins. Crafted with...
Mark Our Words: Invisible Locs Are Going to Dominate 2023 (and Here’s How to Rock the Look)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. a bunch of protective styles sweep the internet in 2022 (think: goddess braids, flat twists and layered braids). But we’re...
Camila Cabello Adds Edgy Twist to Preppy Style in Pleated Skirt, Pearl-Embellished Stockings & 6-Inch Heels on ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello brought preppy style to the latest episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” which aired yesterday. The judge of the singing competition coached contestant Morgan Myles, praising her “magical” performance of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.” The former Fifth Harmony member was embellished with beads and pearls. Her delicate ensemble was paired with glossy black platform heels, adding an edge to the outfit. On top, the “Havana” songstress wore a cropped gray sweater with exaggerated balloon sleeves and pearl detailing on the lapel. Cabello paired the cozy knit with a high-waisted pleated skirt featuring a two-toned pattern of half-black half-plaid. Layered...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Camila Cabello Takes on Punk Style With Patchwork Plaid Pants & Leather Corset for ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello celebrated the last episode of “The Voice” before the season finale in a punk-pop-inspired look. Three contestants went home ahead of the finale, but Cabello’s teammate, Morgan Myles, made it through. The finale of “The Voice” season 22 airs next week on NBC. The “Havana” singer donned a grungey look for the show. She wore wide-leg pants made up of patchwork plaid prints. The busy pants featured shades of black, white, red, green and more. Cabello added a black sheer long-sleeve top with the pants, which she wore under a corset top. Her top was made up of black...
