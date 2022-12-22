Read full article on original website
WGN Morning Show Toy Drive goodies delivered
CHICAGO — Toys donated at the recent WGN Morning Show Toy Drive now have loving homes. The “Off The Street Club” held its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Party on Saturday. They got a visit from Santa before he made rounds on Christmas Day. Then, the kids filled sacks with toys and goodies for other children. […]
Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News
CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
‘Twas The Game Before Christmas’ in Chicago Sports in 2022
WGN News Now has this musical wrap-up to sports of local interest in the Chicagoland area for the past year, courtesy of Larry Hawley.
Chill extends south to the Gulf — light snow to dust the city
CHICAGO EKES OUT ITS FIRST “WHITE CHRISTMAS” SINCE 2017 White Christmas—at least 1” of snow on the ground on December 25 White Christmas head-scratcher “CLIPPER” SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW CHRISTMAS NIGHT INTO MONDAY Heaviest south and west of Chicago An inch or less in the Chicago area, but cold pavements could make for slippery travel […]
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
Festive Cocktails From Arbella
Arbella is a place where cocktails, art and music intersect. They are offering unique festive drinks to get you in the holiday spirit. Beverage Director Eric Trousdale joins us to show us how we can make a Christmas Morning Martini and North Pole Old Fashioned. 112 W. Grand Ave. Chicago,...
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
Outreach Groups Brave Bitter Cold to Help the Homeless in Chicago
As brutally cold temperatures batter Chicago, outreach groups are braving the cold to check on the wellbeing of those experiencing homelessness in the city. Andy Robledo started his "orange tent project" last year. "They were in response to the conditions I saw at a lot of the encampments. I saw...
Non-profit funds gifts for kids affected by gun violence
CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit organization is honoring loved ones who’ve died by gun violence in Chicago, bringing in a Christmas Surprise at a Walmart in Pullman. Children who have been affected by the loss of a loved one due to gun violence are getting more than $100 to spend on holiday gifts. Tia Eskridge […]
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
Tourists trek downtown, brave the cold amid snowfall
The snow was an unexpected treat for many on Thursday.
Uniformly windy/bitter cold across the Chicago area this Friday morning
An Arctic cold-source air mass is entrenched over the Midwest, Great Lakes and Chicago area this frigid Friday morning. The deep low pressure system that brought this bitter cold is centered over southern Ontario and will be slowly moving north this weekend with a gradually weakening pressure gradient and subsequently slow tail off of our winds. Temps will also slowly moderate.
As Chicago Faces Frigid Cold, Here's What Kind of Salt You Should Use on Driveways, Sidewalks
Thursday’s winter storm caused temperatures in the Chicago area to plummet well-below freezing, and with several days of subzero wind chills and frigid air temps in the forecast, you’ll need to work a bit harder to clear ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks. While you may have...
Reyes Clara: Missing Chicago boy last seen Thursday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Reyes Clara was last seen Thursday night. According to police, he left his Hermosa home in the 4300 block of W. McLean Avenue on foot and without a cellphone. Clara was last seen wearing a...
Thousands of flight cancellations force travelers to scramble
Thousands of Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations.
Adopt a Pet: Reach Rescue Inc.
For 11 years, Reach Rescue has been providing animal rescue services to Mundelein and surrounding communities. Reach has rescued over 4,500 dogs since 2011 and recently purchased land in Mundelein to begin building a brand new adoption center. Dogs:. Monkey: 7 year old Chihuahua mix. Blu: 13 year old Poodle...
Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive. Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m.
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
Carnegie Hero Award goes to South Sider who saved man who fell on CTA’s third rail
CHICAGO - South Sider Anthony Perry is getting $5,000 for saving a man’s life this summer. The reward is from the Carnegie Hero Fund, which is given to people who "enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others." In June, Perry, 20, saved a...
Mayor Lightfoot talks public safety, COVID, record and more in year-end interview
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sat down with WGN to talk about her recent success in city council, the perception of fear over crime in the city and the controversial decision to encrypt emergency radio transmissions. The mayor and WGN were wearing masks during the interview. Lightfoot, who announced she tested positive for COVID-19 […]
