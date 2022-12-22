ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

WGN Morning Show Toy Drive goodies delivered

CHICAGO — Toys donated at the recent WGN Morning Show Toy Drive now have loving homes. The “Off The Street Club” held its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Party on Saturday. They got a visit from Santa before he made rounds on Christmas Day. Then, the kids filled sacks with toys and goodies for other children. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News

CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chill extends south to the Gulf — light snow to dust the city

CHICAGO EKES OUT ITS FIRST “WHITE CHRISTMAS” SINCE 2017 White Christmas—at least 1” of snow on the ground on December 25 White Christmas head-scratcher “CLIPPER” SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW CHRISTMAS NIGHT INTO MONDAY Heaviest south and west of Chicago An inch or less in the Chicago area, but cold pavements could make for slippery travel […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Festive Cocktails From Arbella

Arbella is a place where cocktails, art and music intersect. They are offering unique festive drinks to get you in the holiday spirit. Beverage Director Eric Trousdale joins us to show us how we can make a Christmas Morning Martini and North Pole Old Fashioned. 112 W. Grand Ave. Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Non-profit funds gifts for kids affected by gun violence

CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit organization is honoring loved ones who’ve died by gun violence in Chicago, bringing in a Christmas Surprise at a Walmart in Pullman. Children who have been affected by the loss of a loved one due to gun violence are getting more than $100 to spend on holiday gifts. Tia Eskridge […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Uniformly windy/bitter cold across the Chicago area this Friday morning

An Arctic cold-source air mass is entrenched over the Midwest, Great Lakes and Chicago area this frigid Friday morning. The deep low pressure system that brought this bitter cold is centered over southern Ontario and will be slowly moving north this weekend with a gradually weakening pressure gradient and subsequently slow tail off of our winds. Temps will also slowly moderate.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Reyes Clara: Missing Chicago boy last seen Thursday night

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Reyes Clara was last seen Thursday night. According to police, he left his Hermosa home in the 4300 block of W. McLean Avenue on foot and without a cellphone. Clara was last seen wearing a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt a Pet: Reach Rescue Inc.

For 11 years, Reach Rescue has been providing animal rescue services to Mundelein and surrounding communities. Reach has rescued over 4,500 dogs since 2011 and recently purchased land in Mundelein to begin building a brand new adoption center. Dogs:. Monkey: 7 year old Chihuahua mix. Blu: 13 year old Poodle...
MUNDELEIN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

