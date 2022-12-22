Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
A Very Dandy Holiday Pop-Up Bar
There’s still time for yuletide cheer at “A Very Dandy Holiday” pop-up bar happening at River West cocktail bar and restaurant The Dandy Crown. Along with seasonal and nostalgic libations, the halls will be decked until New Year’s Eve. General Manager and Beverage Director Sarah Syman joins us with all the details.
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
WGN Morning Show Toy Drive goodies delivered
CHICAGO — Toys donated at the recent WGN Morning Show Toy Drive now have loving homes. The “Off The Street Club” held its annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Party on Saturday. They got a visit from Santa before he made rounds on Christmas Day. Then, the kids filled sacks with toys and goodies for other children. […]
Christmas Trivia with the Daytime Chicago staff
How much do you really know about Christmas? Not much if you’re part of the Daytime Chicago crew. Check out our hilarious attempt at Christmas trivia.
thereporteronline.net
La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings
Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
Enlightening the Souls of the Children of Chicago
The Soul Children of Chicago’s mission is to educate minds, elevate spirits and enlighten the souls of the children of Chicago. And their goal today is to spread some Christmas cheer as they close out a year of celebrating their 40th anniversary. Director Walt Whitman Jr. joins us now.
Chill extends south to the Gulf — light snow to dust the city
CHICAGO EKES OUT ITS FIRST “WHITE CHRISTMAS” SINCE 2017 White Christmas—at least 1” of snow on the ground on December 25 White Christmas head-scratcher “CLIPPER” SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW CHRISTMAS NIGHT INTO MONDAY Heaviest south and west of Chicago An inch or less in the Chicago area, but cold pavements could make for slippery travel […]
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News
CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Help Support The Hiplet Ballerinas
Hiplet combines ballet, pop culture and hip-hop. The professional company of The Chicago Multicultural Dance School, the Hiplet Ballerinas have wowed audiences across the globe. Joining us now is the founder and artistic director Homer Hans Bryant and executive director Robin Edwards. FACEBOOK @hipletballerinas. INSTAGRAM @hipletballerinas.
‘Twas The Game Before Christmas’ in Chicago Sports in 2022
WGN News Now has this musical wrap-up to sports of local interest in the Chicagoland area for the past year, courtesy of Larry Hawley.
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
WGNtv.com
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas
A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
947wls.com
Pequod’s Pizza chosen as one of the Best in the United States
Some will argue Chicago pizza is the BEST, and this Chicago pizza place is being called one of the nation’s best. Pequod’s Pizza landed in the #5 spot on Big 7 Travel‘s 50 Best Pizzas in the United States. The site notes its carmelized crust and ingredients from local markets as factors for this decision. Pequod’s Pizza was the only Chicago pizza to make it onto the list of 50.
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0