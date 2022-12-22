For years now, a hallmark of the Oreo cookie brand has been the ongoing introduction of new flavor combinations, going far beyond the sweet white creme sandwiched between two chocolate wafers that has remained the brand's flagship since its introduction in 1912. Just this year, for instance, Hello, Yummy, noted Oreo's introduction of Toffee Crunch and limited-edition Ultimate Chocolate cookies. And that's not all. Thrillist recently recounted Oreo's limited holiday edition items for 2022, comprising Oreo Snowballs, a chocolate shell covering a traditional Oreo; Oreo Joy!, another take on the classic cookie, but with red-dyed creme filling and holiday designs on the wafers; the self-explanatory White Fudge-Covered Oreos; and Oreo Storybook Sandwich Cookies, miniature Oreos in holiday-themed packaging intended as Christmas stocking stuffers.

9 HOURS AGO