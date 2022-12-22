Read full article on original website
McDonald's Customer Loyalty Is Far From Soaring
In a year marked by food price surges, McDonald's has tried to win back customer affection by dropping prices on burgers, nuggets, and more through December 2022. According to Eat This, Not That, McDonald's reported that their menu prices had gone up an average of 10% year-over-year for the third quarter of 2022 versus the same time at the end of last year. The world said goodbye to the long-famous dollar menu this year, as well.
Taco Bell's 'Extra Ice' Instagram Post Totally Backfires
We all know that there are plenty of major flops in Taco Bell's history, from the chain's seafood salad to its Cheetos burrito — which was so bad, according to E! News, that it never went any further than a test market in Cincinnati. But we aren't here to...
Moe's Vs. Chipotle: Who Makes A Better Burrito?
Who's got a better burrito: Chipotle or Moe's Southwest Grill? It's a hotly debated national conversation, and while it might not stoke passions quite like Coke vs. Pepsi or Ford vs. Chevy, people definitely have their opinions. Some say Chipotle's lack of free tortilla chips is unforgivable. Some say Moe's is really only good if you have a long layover at the Atlanta airport. And pretty much everyone agrees paying extra for guac is an affront to our freedom.
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Found A Screw In Their Fry Order
Hopefully, it hasn't happened to you, but many people find strange things in their food each year. People have found bandages on their pizza, feathers in their chicken, and French-tip nails in their nachos — and those are only a few of the grossest things found in fast food orders.
The Best Insulated Tumblers To Buy In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Life is hectic, but having a cup you can take with you on the go makes it a lot simpler. Unfortunately, many of those cups leave your coffee cold and ice water at room temperature — the exact opposite of what you want. Instead, it's natural to want your beverages to stay the temperature they were when poured, no matter where you go throughout the day.
What Time Does Wendy's Start Serving Lunch?
Wendy's rolled out breakfast service at all its restaurants nationally in March 2020 and has since been serving a diverse menu including what it calls the Breakfast Baconator – think: traditional Baconator with a sausage patty instead of a burger and add an egg and some Swiss cheese sauce — and Homestyle French Toast Sticks with maple syrup. And let's not forget the Frosty-Ccino, a cold brewed coffee combined with your choice of vanilla or chocolate frosty mix.
What Was The First New Flavor Added To Oreo?
For years now, a hallmark of the Oreo cookie brand has been the ongoing introduction of new flavor combinations, going far beyond the sweet white creme sandwiched between two chocolate wafers that has remained the brand's flagship since its introduction in 1912. Just this year, for instance, Hello, Yummy, noted Oreo's introduction of Toffee Crunch and limited-edition Ultimate Chocolate cookies. And that's not all. Thrillist recently recounted Oreo's limited holiday edition items for 2022, comprising Oreo Snowballs, a chocolate shell covering a traditional Oreo; Oreo Joy!, another take on the classic cookie, but with red-dyed creme filling and holiday designs on the wafers; the self-explanatory White Fudge-Covered Oreos; and Oreo Storybook Sandwich Cookies, miniature Oreos in holiday-themed packaging intended as Christmas stocking stuffers.
