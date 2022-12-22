Read full article on original website
How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in an Instant Pot with little effort, and no one will know the difference.
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Best Elf on the Shelf sets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An Elf on the Shelf has the most important job of the holiday season: sitting, observing and reporting back to Santa. When your child adopts an Elf on the Shelf, you want to be sure that you are getting the best one.
Best white side table
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The side table is the most convenient piece of furniture to pair with a chair or sofa. It gives you usable surface area without taking up too much space in the center of the room. A white side table is...
Best LeapFrog toy under $35
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. LeapFrog is best-known for its cutting-edge educational toys that don’t compromise on fun. In fact, every LeapFrog toy is thoughtfully designed to deliver an engaging play experience that fosters creativity and curiosity through learning. There are many expensive LeapFrog...
Best poker table
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Playing cards is a favorite pastime for family and friends. Whether it’s an impromptu game during the holidays or a regularly scheduled poker night, a poker table is a convenient and comfortable way for you to play those card games in style.
Aim this app at the sky to see Santa fly by
There's a fun new way to see Santa in the skies right above your own neighborhood, and it comes from the makers of Pokémon Go.
Best Christmas stocking stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Regardless of how well-decorated your fireplace mantel is, it tends to feel incomplete until you hang up your Christmas stockings. But how do you decide which Christmas stocking stand best embodies the holiday spirit? With the seemingly endless list of holders, it may seem like you’re forced to close your eyes and go with the one you randomly point to.
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
10 best brass floor lamps
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Floor lamps are an integral part of a well-lit home, but it’s more than just the light that makes an impression on a room’s aesthetics. The design of the pole, whether it uses a shade, how many lights it has and whether those lights are dimmable or able to have their color adjusted has a bigger effect than simply adding more light does. Brass floor lamps are even more eye-catching for their typically polished exterior and bright color.
How to elevate your holiday menu
If you’re still dialing in that holiday menu there’s still time. Registered dietitian, Annessa Chumbley, has some better-for-you options to elevate the experience. She’s sharing quality ingredients for every table.
How To Make A Traditional Cacio e Pepe
The simple classics are often the most crave-worthy but not so easy to make. Case-in-point, Cacio e Pepe is an Italian pasta made with staple ingredients already in your kitchen. In our Studio 41 kitchen to show us how to master this traditional dish is Executive Chef of Eleven Eleven restaurant Ryan Guidry.
