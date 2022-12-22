Read full article on original website
Related
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
PlayStation 4 emulator can now run dozens of games
Why it matters: PlayStation 4 emulation is still in relative infancy and will likely prove a herculean task for developers, but early signs of progress have emerged. Most PS4 emulators currently struggle to boot games with any graphics, but FpPS4 is making headway on actually playing them. The developer of...
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
TechSpot
You can grab Death Stranding free from the Epic Games Store for the next few hours
In a nutshell: The Epic Games Store is playing the part of Santa Claus this year by giving away one of the biggest games in recent times. The offer has proved so popular that it temporarily crashed the site's servers. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding can currently be downloaded and kept forever without costing you a penny, but make sure to move fast if you want a copy, as the sale only lasts a few more hours (until 8 am PT / 11 am ET on December 26).
IGN
Microsoft Enters into 10-Year Commitments with Nintendo and Steam Developer Valve for Call of Duty; All We Know
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the most expensive deal in the gaming industry, coming in at a whopping $68.7 Billion. This deal has been under a whole bunch of scrutiny though as many feel that it would bring anti-competitiveness to the table. The acquisition is also under active investigation by the European Union at the moment.
TechRadar
I’ve become obsessed with a simulation of the Titanic
For developer THG, building a forensically accurate recreation of the famous doomed steamliner RMS Titanic – down to the rivet, mind you – was the easy part. The difficult bit has been figuring out how to make a game out of it. Welcome to the existential puzzle that...
IGN
Looking Back At The Troubled Xbox One Reveal | IGN Rewind
In early 2013 Microsoft revealed its successor to the immensely popular Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and what happened soon after damaged the brand significantly. On the first episode of IGN Rewind, we're looking back on gaming history at the troubled launch and reveal of the Xbox One.
Metacritic's best game of 2022 isn't Elden Ring or God Of War
'Tis the season. December is when we lose friends and form enemies with our nearest and dearest, quibbling over which game was the best of the year and deserves to top the metaphorical tree. Sometimes, the only way to settle these debates is to consult an aggregate site, and according to Metacritic, the best game of 2022 is...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing 10 Free Games to Start 2023
PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are losing access to 10 games to kick off 2023. if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber -- which is to say to say a subscriber to the standard and classic version of the subscription service -- none of these 10 games concern you because you never had access to them in the first place. If you're a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium though, January 17 is going to be a bad day.
TechRadar
Here’s everything that happens when you lose your 118-hour Forza Horizon 5 save
If there’s one moment that unifies us all as PC gamers, across all fandoms and arbitrary delineations, it’s the “oh hell, here we go” we say to ourselves when a game from our Steam library asks us to sign in to Xbox. Since the earliest days of Games For Windows Live, this login screen in its various forms has long signaled the stirring of dark forces. As soon as you begin entering your email address in one of these things, nearby crops shrivel and die, dairy spoils in the fridge, the local townspeople have trouble conceiving. Bibles catch fire.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Reportedly Unconcerned Over Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Numbers
While Xbox Game Pass has become a major part of Microsoft's current strategy, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan apparently isn't concerned about the subscription service. According to sources for Insider Gaming, Ryan was quick to dismiss the strength of Game Pass during a Q&A with PlayStation employees. During that session, Ryan placed the number of Game Pass subscribers in the ballpark of 20 million, which he noted is less than the number of PlayStation 5 consoles that have been sold over the last two years.
game-news24.com
According to a reliable insider, Sony is not focusing on Xbox Game Pass as a competitor
A new report says that Sony doesn’t see Xbox Game Pass as a competitor. Xbox Game Pass officially began in 2017 and became popular over the course of its existence. Microsoft continues to add exciting AAA and indie games to the Xbox Game Pass library, some of which are available on first day.
One of the best strategy game series is coming to console
Company of Heroes 3 comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X after the PC launch
IGN
What to Expect from Xbox in 2023
Microsoft’s fourth-generation Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are now entering Year 3. And though Year 1 started with a soft launch in the exclusive games department, the second half of this generation’s first year delivered the flood that parched Xbox fans have waited years for. From Forza Horizon 5 to Halo Infinite to Psychonauts 2 to Microsoft Flight Simulator, it sure seemed like the Xbox’s exclusive games drought was finally over [Editor’s note: Whoops!]. Of course, by now you know the story because you lived through it. The whole of 2022 was like a mirage in the desert: you thought you could see water up ahead, but was it really there? As such, 2023 simply must deliver for Xbox gamers who’ve invested so much in the platform. Microsoft is a trillion-dollar company who has seemingly exhausted the patience of its player base. Fortunately, though, there’s reason to be optimistic.
New Assassin's Creed gameplay confirms setting fans have been begging for
A new video that appears to show leaked gameplay of an upcoming Assassin's Creed project has started doing the rounds online. Assassin's Creed Codename: Jade (a working title) is a new AAA RPG that takes place in ancient China, a setting fans have been desperate to see the series tackle for many years.
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
Comments / 0