morningbrew.com
Boot the broker and invest in the future of freight
Think about the last time you drove down the highway next to a massive 18-wheeler. Those machines are as powerful as they are essential, hauling products and materials from coast to coast. You’d never guess that most of the companies powering those trucks are actually pretty small. In fact, 9...
freightwaves.com
The largest trucking companies that went bankrupt in 2022 freight recession
It’s been a rough year for the trucking industry following the red-hot market conditions of late 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of the year, spot rates have declined by 27.6%, according to the FreightWaves National Truckload Index. On the contract market, which comprises a larger chunk of the trucking industry, the rate to move a truck declined by 6% over the same period.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
gcaptain.com
Container Shipping’s Idled Fleet Set to Soar Next Year
Just 12 months ago, the 2009-built 4,253 teu Synergy Oakland was preparing to commence a two-month charter with Hapag-Lloyd at a rate of $160,000 a day. Incredible as it may seem, for a classic panamax ship fortunate to achieve $10,000 a day before the pandemic, the charter with the German carrier meant the shipowner was ‘taking a haircut’ on its previous fixture, which saw it earn $202,000 a day for a three-month charter, banking $18m of revenue.
freightwaves.com
TuSimple lays off 350 employees as its fortunes worsen
TuSimple Holdings laid off 350 employees — 25% of its workforce — on Wednesday, the latest blow to the autonomous trucking pioneer’s declining fortunes. Of the approximately 1,100 employees who remain, 80% are in research and development. Many are engineers critical to hardware and software resilience, reliability, safety and information security, the company said in a news release. The biggest hit is to U.S. operations. TuSimple may sell its China operations, but it is still exploring options..
