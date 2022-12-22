PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. A busy travel day for many folks today is sadly being delayed with the low-pressure system providing impacts up and down the east coast. This has brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, and gusty winds to the county so far, and will continue to provide gusty winds through this evening. This will be combined with another round of heavy rain showers and downpours working through the county. This activity will eventually come to an end once the cold front sitting off to our west passes through. This will provide a quick drop in temperatures overnight tonight, resulting in a flash freeze for many by tomorrow morning. On top of that, scattered snow showers and squalls are possible going into tomorrow morning, which may put a quick coating down on the roadways. This will continue to add to slippery travel, and any snow that we do see could cover up any icy spots on the roadway, making them even harder to see.

