Higher numbers of RSV in the County this year than typical.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - RSV has been making headlines as many children have been getting very sick with it, including here in the County. But young children aren’t the only ones contracting the illness this year. Dr. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care for Northern Maine Medical...
A Mix of Sunshine and Clouds Today with Wind Chills Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We saw windy weather across the region Friday night, leading to power outages for many spots downstate going through the weekend. Looking at some of the wind reports. Frenchville airport reported the highest wind gust, with 77 mph gusts reported there. A viewer down the road from the station reported a 68-mph wind gust. Other spots across the county saw 50 plus mph winds, resulting in tree damage and power outages Friday night and into the weekend. While some spots are still without power here in the county, most of the bigger outages have been restored, with plans to have the lights back on for everyone by Thursday.
Major Storm Continues to Bring Impacts to Much of the Region, with Snow Showers Continuing into the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. A busy travel day for many folks today is sadly being delayed with the low-pressure system providing impacts up and down the east coast. This has brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain, and gusty winds to the county so far, and will continue to provide gusty winds through this evening. This will be combined with another round of heavy rain showers and downpours working through the county. This activity will eventually come to an end once the cold front sitting off to our west passes through. This will provide a quick drop in temperatures overnight tonight, resulting in a flash freeze for many by tomorrow morning. On top of that, scattered snow showers and squalls are possible going into tomorrow morning, which may put a quick coating down on the roadways. This will continue to add to slippery travel, and any snow that we do see could cover up any icy spots on the roadway, making them even harder to see.
