AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has released the name of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found stabbed on Monday morning. According to preliminary details provided by Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office was called to the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton around 1:30 a.m. after Aiken County deputies and New Ellenton Police were called to the area.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO