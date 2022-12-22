Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and US Highway 25 in North Augusta, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office identifies victim in stabbing investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the stabbing death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. According to authorities, the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a stabbing victim. Authorities say they arrived at the scene on Camel Street […]
Man who died after Aiken County stabbing identified
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has released the name of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found stabbed on Monday morning. According to preliminary details provided by Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office was called to the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton around 1:30 a.m. after Aiken County deputies and New Ellenton Police were called to the area.
Authorities working to identify body found in burning Aiken County home
WAGENER, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and state medical examiners are working to identify a person found dead after a house fire in the Wagener area of Aiken County on Monday. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, fire crews first responded to a home in the 7000 block...
Missing juvenile sought in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing juvenile on Christmas Day.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday. According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22. Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection...
WRDW-TV
Woman wanted for multiple charges after shooting incident in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 22. The incident happened on the 220 block of Albermarle Drive. According to the release, Aliyah Booker, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
Suspect arrested in deadly Columbia County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
Investigators arrested a man earlier this week in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.
SCHP: Greenwood Co. collision leaves one dead
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Barricade situation in South Congaree ends but police still seeking info on suspects
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — South Congaree Police are asking the public to call if they have any information regarding two burglary suspects who police believed were barricaded in an abandoned home on Thursday. According to South Congaree Police, police were in the area of Dunbar Road and Church Street...
WRDW-TV
2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
wach.com
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
WRDW-TV
Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident
With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
wgac.com
Female Inmate Commits Suicide at Charles Webster Detention Center
An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center reportedly hanged herself there today. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her after she was found at 1:43 p.m. but efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.
2nd deadly shooting in Greenwood in as many days
A Midlands woman is dead after a shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1 AM Thursday morning, at an apartment building on Cambridge Avenue East.
2 dead, including unborn child, 1 injured in Greenwood shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
2nd death after Greenwood apartment shooting
The death toll now stands at two in at an apartment shooting in Greenwood. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning just 1:30AM, as man and another woman were getting into a vehicle at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments in Greenwood.
