Saluda County, SC

WRDW-TV

South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and US Highway 25 in North Augusta, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
News19 WLTX

Man who died after Aiken County stabbing identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has released the name of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found stabbed on Monday morning. According to preliminary details provided by Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office was called to the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton around 1:30 a.m. after Aiken County deputies and New Ellenton Police were called to the area.
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday. According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22. Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection...
WRDW-TV

Woman wanted for multiple charges after shooting incident in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 22. The incident happened on the 220 block of Albermarle Drive. According to the release, Aliyah Booker, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault, cruelty to children...
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
WRDW-TV

2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
wach.com

One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
WRDW-TV

Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident

With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
wgac.com

Female Inmate Commits Suicide at Charles Webster Detention Center

An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center reportedly hanged herself there today. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her after she was found at 1:43 p.m. but efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.
