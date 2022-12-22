As layoffs in the tech industry accelerate into the year-end, some workers and their families are having to scramble to find a job and remain in the U.S. More than 150,000 people have lost jobs in the industry so far as companies look to course correct after years of high growth and high costs. And a third of those job losses have come just within the last month, according to Layoffs, an online site that tracks tech layoffs.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO