Vox

Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. In the last three months,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Tech layoffs ‘uprooting entire families,’ immigration lawyer explains

As layoffs in the tech industry accelerate into the year-end, some workers and their families are having to scramble to find a job and remain in the U.S. More than 150,000 people have lost jobs in the industry so far as companies look to course correct after years of high growth and high costs. And a third of those job losses have come just within the last month, according to Layoffs, an online site that tracks tech layoffs.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Shoplifting has reportedly become a $94.5B problem for US retailers

A nationwide shoplifting epidemic is crippling the finances of brick-and-mortar retailers, who warn that they may be forced to raise prices or even shutter stores in order to offset tens of billions of dollars in lost inventory. The National Retail Foundation is estimating that it lost $94.5 billion last year due to “shrink” — an industry term that means lost inventory — which is being blamed primarily on shoplifting, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shrink measures losses including theft by employees and product damage, but the greatest portion of shrink — 37% — came from external theft, including products taken during...
crowdfundinsider.com

FBI Warns that Cybercriminals Are Impersonating Brands Using Search Engine Ads Services to Defraud Users

The FBI is warning the public that cybercriminals are using search engine advertisement services “to impersonate brands and direct users to malicious sites that host ransomware and steal login credentials and other financial information.”. Cybercriminals purchase advertisements that “appear within internet search results using a domain that is similar...
ConsumerAffairs

FTC warns consumers about using BNPL for last-minute gift shopping

When it comes to using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for any 11th-hour holiday gift purchases, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says consumers should stop now and think about it later. Not that BNPL isn’t a good option for some, the agency suggests, but it can also lull consumers into...

