Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
Layoffs: Companies copy others 'in almost mindless imitation,' professor says
A growing number of companies have implemented layoffs in the midst of the challenging economic environment. One professor said companies are copying what others are doing.
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
Last month, tech companies laid off about 50,000 workers, many of them immigrants on work visas. Now they have to find a job soon or leave the country.
Vox
Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. In the last three months,...
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Should You Go to a Job Interview Without Knowing the Salary First?
Salary transparency laws are slowly rolling out across the country; but, as of right now, many job postings do not include a salary range. This is an immediate red flag for a good portion of job...
AOL Corp
Tech layoffs ‘uprooting entire families,’ immigration lawyer explains
As layoffs in the tech industry accelerate into the year-end, some workers and their families are having to scramble to find a job and remain in the U.S. More than 150,000 people have lost jobs in the industry so far as companies look to course correct after years of high growth and high costs. And a third of those job losses have come just within the last month, according to Layoffs, an online site that tracks tech layoffs.
78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.
Research and common sense show that the practice does far more harm than good.
Shoplifting has reportedly become a $94.5B problem for US retailers
A nationwide shoplifting epidemic is crippling the finances of brick-and-mortar retailers, who warn that they may be forced to raise prices or even shutter stores in order to offset tens of billions of dollars in lost inventory. The National Retail Foundation is estimating that it lost $94.5 billion last year due to “shrink” — an industry term that means lost inventory — which is being blamed primarily on shoplifting, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shrink measures losses including theft by employees and product damage, but the greatest portion of shrink — 37% — came from external theft, including products taken during...
crowdfundinsider.com
FBI Warns that Cybercriminals Are Impersonating Brands Using Search Engine Ads Services to Defraud Users
The FBI is warning the public that cybercriminals are using search engine advertisement services “to impersonate brands and direct users to malicious sites that host ransomware and steal login credentials and other financial information.”. Cybercriminals purchase advertisements that “appear within internet search results using a domain that is similar...
intheknow.com
Woman uses Ulta points to catch boyfriend cheating: ‘You need to be in the CIA’
People are praising a woman for the unconventional methods she used to get back at her ex and the other woman. TikToker @shutup_sofi gave a quick story about a bit of revenge she got. She discovered her ex was cheating with a woman who knew he had a girlfriend. So she got to the bottom of things.
'A Failed and Broken System.' Tech Layoffs Set the Clock Ticking for Foreign Workers
U.S. tech companies rely heavily on foreign workers, primarily from India and China.
ConsumerAffairs
FTC warns consumers about using BNPL for last-minute gift shopping
When it comes to using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for any 11th-hour holiday gift purchases, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says consumers should stop now and think about it later. Not that BNPL isn’t a good option for some, the agency suggests, but it can also lull consumers into...
Comments / 1