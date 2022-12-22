Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens a New Location In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' walk-off OT win vs. Cardinals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saved their best for last yet again Sunday night, erasing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. Here’s what Bucs quarterback Tom Brady had to say after mounting another comeback victory:
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team
It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Bill Belichick was seen saying 'what the (expletive)' after a Bengals TD and NFL fans had jokes
The New England Patriots are at home this week against the Bengals where they are trying to rebound from one of the most humiliating losses in franchise history last week against the Raiders in Las Vegas. So how are things going for them at Gillette Stadium? Not great. Not great...
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Payton In, McCarthy Fired? Cowboys Odd Rumor via PFT (Again)
For some, the concept of the Dallas Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton is not "back'' ... because it never left.
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was... The post Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How will Sunday night's Bucs-Cardinals game impact the Saints' playoff chances?
The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive a little longer by knocking off the Cleveland Browns this week, but their odds are still very slim: according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Saints have just a 6% chance of making the playoffs this season with their 6-9 record. But...
Buccaneers win 19-16 in overtime
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five straight passes, including a 16-yard pass that moved the team to the fringes of field goal range. A 13-yard catch-and-run by Russell Gage moved Brady to six straight completions and set the stage for Ryan Succop‘s game-winning field goal attempt.
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games
The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. The Broncos entered 2022 with playoff -- and even Super Bowl --...
Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator?
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an offensive revamp, and they may bring back a familiar face this offseason in hopes of addressing those issues. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a “strong option” to return to the Patriots as their OC, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. O’Brien has spent the... The post Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones: It’s too late to realistically think Odell Beckham can help us this season
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism on his Friday radio show about signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After the team’s 40-34 Christmas Eve win over the Eagles, Jones indicated the team’s pursuit of Beckham is done for this season. “Well, I think the big thing is...
Steve Keim's Relationships With Kingsbury, Bidwill 'Soured' per Report
It's a mess with the Arizona Cardinals, as ESPN's latest report on the team put them under a microscope to expose all the faults within the organization. Part of that is general manager Steve Keim. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim has been in his current...
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At... The post Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans
Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Mall of America shooting a 'scary situation'
Several members of the New York Giants were inside the Mall of America on Friday night when gunshots rang out. None were injured but a 19-year-old man was left deceased. The players, staffers, and radio announcer, Bob Papa, who were inside the mall were immediately locked down. Giants team security...
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
