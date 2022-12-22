I don't believe any numbers this administration puts out. I think they are cooking the books. They had to revise the numbers 3 times. Everybody knows what that means. Biden's phony government is trying to come up with the outcome they want. My local stores & businesses tells me their lying. Everything is up, even gas is still high, even though they try and talk it positivel.
So good news is now bad news lol! Do you see how messed up our economy is from the US government and Federal Reserve's manipulation? THIS IS THE WHOLE REASON WE VOTED FOR DONALD TRUMP! TO STOP THIS MESS.
Good news on the economy. What economy. What country are they talking about. The only thing that got a little better is the price of gas.Period.
