thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Moms are defending a woman who fed her baby by throwing his snacks on the floor 'as if he was a chicken' — but experts say the practice is unsafe
Raquel Tolman posted a TikTok of herself throwing snacks on the floor for her baby to eat, sparking heated parenting debates.
Brutal storm keeping frigid grip on much of Northeast as Buffalo struggles to cope
Buffalo, N.Y. — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the early part of the week, forecasters say, as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were...
Colorado Hiker Plummets 200 Feet From Icy Trail, Somehow Survives
It is a holiday miracle for one Colorado woman as she miraculously survives a massive fall while hiking in California. According to reports, the 40-year-old hiker was walking along the California trail when she slipped and fell. Thankfully, the trees below broke her terrifying fall. However, the woman did sustain serious injuries.
CBS News
Maryland one of 13 states warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
BBC
Children’s Tylenol in short supply - here’s what parents can do
A severe season of cold and flu is leading to empty pharmacy shelves and thinning supplies of antibiotics in the US and other parts of the world. Parents are struggling to find children's versions of over-the-counter medicines like Ibuprofen and Tylenol as well as the antibiotic Amoxicillin. Some major pharmacies...
Thousands without power as deadly winter storm's deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has gripped much of the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. CBS News...
CBS News
Samsung recalls more than 600,000 top-loading washers due to fire hazard
ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Samsung has recalled about 663,500 washing machines due to a fire hazard, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission. The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and other appliance retailers across the nation, as well as from Samsung.com, between June 2021 and December 2022, for $900 to $1,500.
Nature: Winter in South Dakota
We leave you this Christmas Sunday morning in a winter wonderland, at Good Earth State Park in South Dakota. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard.
Deadly storm leaves many trapped and stranded
Buffalo, New York, is dealing with yet another devastating winter storm, as many are trapped inside and emergency vehicles are left stranded. The deadly storm has impacted nearly every part of the U.S. Naomi Ruchim reports.
CBS News
