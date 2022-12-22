ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trey Songz Hit Bowling Alley Worker Amid Restroom Romp, Staff Say

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047uS0_0jra2EPg00
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Staff at the New York City bowling alley where Trey Songz allegedly assaulted two people say the altercation was spurred by an employee attempting to stop Songz from going into the women’s bathroom with a female companion.

Police showed up to The Gutter’s Lower East Side location on Oct. 20. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who said Songz “punched him multiple times” in the bathroom, causing “pain to his left eye,” according to a police report. A 27-year-old woman also told police that the R&B singer punched her multiple times and “dragged her by the hair.”

Two staff members at The Gutter who spoke to The Daily Beat on condition of anonymity say it all started when Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, and a woman tried to go into the women’s restroom. They were confronted by a female employee who told Songz that he couldn’t go in there with another person, the employees said. That’s when Songz allegedly started to hit her.

The employee’s boyfriend happened to be at the bowling alley at the time, the staff members said. He heard the commotion and jumped in to help his girlfriend before police were called.

Staff have now been given strict rules not to bring their partners to the establishment, according to the employees who spoke with The Daily Beast. They say the female employee who tried to stop Songz from going into the bathroom no longer works there.

Neither Songz’s attorney nor a manager for The Gutter responded to requests for comment from The Daily Beast about the new details of his arrest.

The NYPD arrested Songz, who lives in Bell Canyon, California, on two charges of assault on Nov. 30, more than a month after the incident happened.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the BET Award winner was scheduled to appear before a judge on Dec. 20, but his attorney requested an adjournment. He is now scheduled to appear on Jan. 19, 2023.

The singer’s lawyer called the bowling alley incident a “minor altercation” in a statement shared with The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“Trey has cooperated, and continues to cooperate, with the NYPD and the New York County District Attorney’s Office regarding any complaints made by two unruly individuals at the bowling alley,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said. “Trey looks forward to a thorough and orderly investigation into this complaint and is confident that once the authorities complete their review, Trey will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

This is just the latest in a string of legal issues involving Songz’s public conduct.

In 2013, he was sued by a woman named Donna Enoe, who claimed that Songz threw money at her face after she tried to take a picture of him in the VIP section of a strip club in Queens. She claimed to suffer a scratched right cornea and other injuries, according to her lawsuit. It is unclear whether the lawsuit was dropped or settled.

The crooner pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace after he became irate during a 2016 performance in Detroit, according to USA Today . Songz allegedly hurled a microphone stand at a photographer and punched a police officer who was trying to arrest him, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the photographer and the cop in 2018. In the complaint, police officer Rovert Avery claims Songz hurled insults and racial epithets at him like, “Fuck y’all, I don’t have to talk to you white motherfuckers!” Avery and the photographer, Andrew Potter, asked for unspecified damages. The case is still ongoing.

In January 2021, Songz was arrested on multiple charges after he was recorded physically fighting a police officer at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. Prosecutors declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence, TMZ reported.

Additionally, three women have accused Songz of sexual assault .

In January, former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel on an undisclosed date. At the time, Gonzalez said she was considering her legal options. Gonzalez and her attorney did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

In February, a woman filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing Songz of anally penetrating her in March 2016 without her consent, resulting in “a rape so brutal that Plaintiff Jane Doe required and received immediate emergency medical care.” An attorney for Songz claimed the woman’s lawyer had paid her to make the accusation. The case was dismissed in October because the statute of limitations had run out.

In April, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department declined to file separate charges against Songz after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her. The unnamed woman said she met Songz while he was celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub in The Cromwell hotel in December 2021. She then joined the singer in his room at The Cosmopolitan, where the alleged incident took place.

“If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the LVMPD said in April .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Trey Songz Turns Himself In Following Alleged Bowling Alley Assault

Trey Songz has reportedly surrendered to the NYPD after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a New York bowling alley. A statement by the singer’s attorney Mitch Schuster, which was provided to TMZ, reads, "We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing." Additionally, Schuster notes that his client’s surrendering to authorities is not an admission of guilt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out

Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate

A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Where's Chlöe Bailey? Gunna Holds Hands With Mystery Woman As Rapper Exits Jail Following Guilty Plea To RICO Charge

Gunna was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman as the Banking On Me rapper exited jail following his guilty plea to a racketeering conspiracy charge.To reach the deal, the famed recording artist born Sergio Kitchens also confessed the rap crew with which he is affiliated, known as YSL, is a street gang, a spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed.RadarOnline.com can report that Gunna smiled as he walked out of Fulton County Jail, going on to hug a woman waiting outside before heading to a nearby vehicle together, marking the end of his months-long incarceration. Gunna...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein hurled racial slurs during meltdown

Chris Christie’s niece Shannon Epstein’s plane meltdown started with her hurling racial slurs at fellow passengers on the Thanksgiving day Spirit Airlines flight, according to documents obtained by The Post. Epstein, 25, was later slapped with multiple charges related to her violent arrest just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the New Orleans airport. She allegedly injured six police officers — biting and spitting on them — and yelled, “Do you know who I am?” A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Chicago police officer arrested for urinating in ice machine at Florida beach bar

A Chicago police officer’s vacation in Florida turned sour after he was arrested for urinating into an ice machine at a drinking establishment in St. Pete Beach.Henry Capouch, 30, has been charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, according to The Smoking Gun.An employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar located in the Beachcomber Resort Hotel reportedly told police he “dicovered [sic] the defendent [sic] ‘pissing’ on the ice in the machine” in the early morning hours of 6 December.The employee then reportedly told Mr Capouch to cease urinating in the ice machine, at which point the enraged Chicago officer...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Bail group shuts down after being sued for helping release serial offender who shot waiter

A California bail reform group backed by A-list celebrities has shut down after being sued for releasing a serial criminal who less than a week later tried to murder a waiter in Las Vegas. The Bail Project — whose supporters include Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson — announced it discontinued its operations due to restructuring in early December, 8 NewsNow reported. Its closure comes after it posted a $3,000 bond for burglary suspect Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in December 2021. Six days later, Gaston-Anderson shot Chengyan Wang 11 times in Chinatown, 8 NewsNow reported. In a plea deal, the 24-year-old was convicted of attempted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Doctor stabbed to death in Harlem park

A pediatrician was found with his throat fatally slashed in a Harlem park Friday, police sources told The Post. The 60-year-old doctor, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., sources said. The physician — who has worked in hospitals including at an emergency room in New Jersey — was found with multiple stabs and slash wounds, and his throat was cut, sources said. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges

A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
37K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy