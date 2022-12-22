ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area

The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas

A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Saturday Forecast: Dangerously cold, wind gusts up to 30 mph

CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago still remain dangerously cold until the start of the week with a sunny yet bitter cold Christmas day coming our way. Saturday: Mostly cloudy & bitter cold with blowing snow. W 15-25, G35 mph High 10. Saturday Night: Scattering clouds & very dangerously cold...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Track Snow, Winds and Temps Live as Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area

A winter storm warning is in effect across the Chicago area and with snow beginning to develop in some locations, conditions are expected to "rapidly" deteriorate. The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.
CHICAGO, IL
