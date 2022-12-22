Read full article on original website
Snow Monday Could Make for ‘Unusually Hazardous' Travel Conditions: NWS
More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions. Monday's snow is expected...
fox32chicago.com
Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
NWS warns of ‘unusually hazardous travel conditions’ for morning commute due to expected snow in Chicago area
The National Weather Service says that light snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday and cause slippery travel conditions for the morning commute in northern Illinois. A special weather statement and hazardous weather outlook were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sunday afternoon. The alerts cover all of...
NW Indiana Sees More Than 153 Crashes, 83 Slide Offs During Winter Storm
A powerful winter storm bringing dangerously low wind chills, powerful winds, icy roads and snow that barreled through multiple states, including Illinois and Indiana, left travelers scrambling at airports as hundreds of flights were canceled, and motorists braving dangerous, icy roads. Friday, while a winter storm warning went into effect...
WGNtv.com
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas
A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area
While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead. According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week. "After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip...
Friday Marks Chicago's Coldest December High Temperature in Nearly 40 Years
Chicago’s high temperature on Friday failed to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit, and as a result the city saw its coldest December high temperature in nearly 40 years. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature recorded at O’Hare International Airport was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit. The failure to...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
Storm Timeline: When Will Snow, High Winds, Below-Zero Wind Chills Hit Chicago?
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday through Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area, stretching as far south as Kankakee, as far west as Naperville and as far north as Waukegan. In some western suburbs, including Crystal Lake, McHenry,...
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
WGNtv.com
Saturday Forecast: Dangerously cold, wind gusts up to 30 mph
CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago still remain dangerously cold until the start of the week with a sunny yet bitter cold Christmas day coming our way. Saturday: Mostly cloudy & bitter cold with blowing snow. W 15-25, G35 mph High 10. Saturday Night: Scattering clouds & very dangerously cold...
Winter storm aftermath derails travel plans at Chicago airports, Union Station on Christmas Eve
Delays have been felt at the airports with hundreds of flights canceled.
Track Snow, Winds and Temps Live as Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area
A winter storm warning is in effect across the Chicago area and with snow beginning to develop in some locations, conditions are expected to "rapidly" deteriorate. The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.
Chicago snowstorm: Nightmare before Christmas with blizzard conditions, frigid temps, canceled flights
CHICAGO - Some are calling it the nightmare before Christmas. The snow is falling, and a winter storm warning is now in effect for most of the Chicago area. With this storm impacting more than two-dozen states, President Joe Biden is issuing a nationwide warning. Flight cancelations are now topping...
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
