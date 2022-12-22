Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal? Small Investors Show Rapid Accumulation
On-chain data shows small Bitcoin holders have accumulated recently while whale holdings have decreased, a sign that may be bullish in the long term. Bitcoin Investors With 0-1,000 Coins Have Increased Their Holdings Recently. As a Twitter user has pointed out using data from Santiment, holders with wallet amounts in...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Tops List Of Christmas Gainers, Is $100 Still Possible?
Litecoin (LTC) emerged as the top gainer over Christmas Day with an impressive performance. This put it ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and ethereum in terms of performance, solidifying its position as the market leader through the first half of the holidays. Litecoin Tops List Of Gainers. Over...
NEWSBTC
What Makes Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin Cash, And Solana Better Than Most Preceding Projects?
Many cryptocurrencies started to enter the markets with the rise in the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC). However, most of them needed more strong potential to continue with the growing user demands and remained behind others. Projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL) solve those lacking and add further benefits to their already existing utility to meet the current demands of the market.
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers
It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
NEWSBTC
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
NEWSBTC
LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay
TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, the...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Crypto giants Binance Coin (BNB) and Huobi token (HT) offer little transparency after FTX collapse whilst Snowfall Protocol (SNW) releases its secure governance-based token
It’s no secret that the crypto industry is shrouded in mystery and oftentimes lacks transparency. This was most recently demonstrated when the popular crypto exchange, FTX, experienced a collapse, leaving many investors wondering what happened to their money. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, two of the biggest...
NEWSBTC
How Oryen Network And Binance USD (BUSD) Make Money Work. ORY Presale Live Now
Cryptocurrency investment is becoming increasingly accessible, and the sheer number of projects available makes it intimidating to choose the right one. Oryen Network, with its 90% APY (annual percentage yield) – 0.177% daily – is a perfect choice for those looking for high returns. Oryen Network – DApp...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Relatively Muted, Bulls Still Aim Key Upside Break
Ethereum is consolidating below the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is slowly moving higher from the $1,190 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,210 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
LBank Welcomes Nigeria’s Push to Recognize Crypto as Investment Capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. Why this matters: If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Revels In Presale Success While Eos (EOS) And The Sandbox (SAND) Price Growth Fails To Attract Investors
Crypto Investors consistently search for strong crypto projects to invest in. Though cryptocurrencies like Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND) couldn’t perform as expected, the new crypto, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is emerging as a fruitful investment. Its price jumped from $0.005 to $0.14 within weeks. Keep reading ahead to learn more about Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why it is a better investment compared to Eos (EOS) and The Sandbox (SAND).
NEWSBTC
Optimism Sees Spike In USDC And USDT Transactions Eclipsing $1 Billion
Optimism blockchain network has recently noticed an enormous uptick in both USDC and USDT transactions which have eclipsed $1 billion. What seems to have caught people’s attention is the fact that the Optimism chain seems to be unrivaled and unmoved by the chaos happening in the crypto space. This...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum is still closely mirroring the price of bitcoin through the bear market and that has seen its price basically stall in the last day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s price is presently resting just above $1,200, and while this would have served as a good bounce-off point for the digital asset, it shows no signs of doing so.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Could Present Shorting Opportunities At These Levels
The Litecoin price has continued to face rejection after it failed to topple over the $80 price level. In the last 24 hours, it barely registered any price movement. It just depreciated by 0.8%. It was an indication of sideways trading for the altcoin. The past week for LTC has...
NEWSBTC
SOL Recovery In 2023 – Will The Solana Mobile Updates Help?
Solana is having a hard time springing back to life. Apparently, the FTX crash has negatively impacted SOL and its bearishness doesn’t seem to improve the crypto’s price. Here’s a quick look on how the crypto has been performing:. FTX crash drags price down. SOL price nosedives...
NEWSBTC
The Eco-Friendly and Community-Driven Big Eyes Coin Is Making a Stand on Its Ideals Which Can Give It 100X Gain Over Chainlink and Elrond.
Since the invention of various trading methods, most people have been driven primarily by a desire for personal and societal financial growth. Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as digital currencies, is a new way to trade money that has helped users’ financial situations improve. Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved thousands of...
NEWSBTC
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
NEWSBTC
Inspired By Uniswap And Internet Computer, Big Eyes Coin Looks Set To Positively Impact The Crypto Market After The Crypto Crash Of 2022
Cryptocurrency is a way to make extra cash online. However, making money in the crypto world comes with significant risks. Choosing the right coin can make you a millionaire in no time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum (ETH) platform that utilizes the Proof-of-Stake mechanism.
Comments / 0