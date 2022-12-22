NC mountains prepare for wind, bitter cold to sweep through over holiday weekend

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — The Carolinas are preparing for bitter cold temperatures for the next few days, especially in the mountains.

Power crews are on high alert. As temperatures drop, the chance of power outages increases in the high country and foothills. The wind will only make it feel worse.

On Thursday, temperatures in the Caldwell County town of Granite Falls were in the lower 40s. By Friday, crew members will be met with freezing temperatures and wind gusts topping 40 mph.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went out with linemen from Blue Ridge Electric on Thursday, who have already started preparing for the Arctic blast. One of those linemen, Ethan Sluder, told Faherty he plans on wearing four layers of clothes and then a jacket on top of them. With the wind chill, temperatures will drop well below freezing by daytime Friday.

Sluder has been a Blue Ridge Electric lineman for nine years. He said his truck and equipment, including a chainsaw, are ready for the possibility of downed lines over the next 48 hours.

>> Several local counties are under Wind Advisories. Click here to learn if your county is affected.

When asked how he’ll handle the single-digit temperatures along with strong winds in the High Country, Sluder said he’s bracing himself.

“You’ve got to just tough on through it,” he said. “We know those people are without power and that’s what we signed up for. That’s our job and that’s what we’re here for.”

Already, crews were out Thursday morning looking for problem trees and cracked switches in hopes of preventing outages.

In Rhodhiss, Faherty spotted Darren Mabe delivering kerosene to a home this afternoon. The company he works for, Burke Oil, was busy filling 75 orders Thursday.

“Lots of calls because the cold weather is coming. Usually they’ll ring the phone off the hook if it’s the snow or the cold,” he said.

Dean Isenhour isn’t taking any chances. He topped off his tank Thursday, and is making sure his family -- including his elderly parents -- doesn’t run out this Christmas.

“Just a lot of high winds and cold weather. Good day to stay inside,” Isenhour said, laughing.

Beech Mountain closes Friday and Saturday

Beech Mountain resort announced it will close for skiing and snowboarding on Friday and Saturday due to forecasted temperatures and high winds.

In a statement, the resort said the weather conditions could be dangerous for the slopes.

“We value the well-being of our customers, staff, and community members and plan to re-open on Sunday, December 25, at 1 p.m., with more favorable skiing conditions,” the statement read.

Anyone who bought a slope ticket, childcare, Traxx, or Burton Learn to Ride programs will be refunded.

To get the mountain’s front side 100% open as quickly as possible, over the next 48 hours, snowmaking efforts will concentrate on Southern Star and White Lightning.

Tubing, Beech Mountain Brewing Co., and Ski Beech Sports will operate on a regular schedule.

Events -- including Santa and live music -- are on schedule.

“Stay warm, be safe, and thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.

(WATCH BELOW: Incoming Arctic blast set to make Christmas in the Carolinas one of the coldest in decades)

