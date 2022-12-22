Read full article on original website
Power Rankings, Week 11: Celtics reclaim top spot as Nuggets, Nets climb
Do you remember when the Brooklyn Nets were 1-5? Or maybe when they were 6-9? The fourth-place Nets picked up a big win over Milwaukee on Friday, and they’ll have another huge matchup on Monday (7 ET, NBA TV), when they visit the third-place Cavs. It will be the Nets’ 10th game against one of the other 11 teams that are currently at least three games over .500.
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Nets
For most of the 2022-23 season to date, the Cavaliers have been hot on the tail of Boston and Milwaukee in the East. On the other side of Christmas, they now find a pair of streaking teams on their tail – including tonight’s opponent, the Brooklyn Nets. The...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)
Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
Multiple gameday changes on Pelicans injury list
UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.
JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas
BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022
Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Hornets 12-23-22
The Lakers (13-18) face the Hornets (8-24) on Friday evening at Crypto.com Arena for their first meeting of the season. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The team released...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 26
We’ve only had five games over the last two days, but I’m ecstatic to get back into action here. We have seven games making up this Monday card, which is the perfect amount for DFS. We had a ton of big-name players on Christmas Day, which leaves us with limited options in terms of superstar players. There are still plenty of great options on the board, but it should make lineup construction a breeze.
Recap: Wizards dominate Kings in Sacramento, close road trip with 125-111 win
The Wizards closed out their six-game West Coast road trip with an impressive team win Friday evening in Sacramento, beating the Kings 125-111. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 32 points for the Wizards. Bradley Beal was efficient on his way to scoring 24 of his own. The bench was fantastic, led by Rui Hachimura's 21 points.
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108
Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
76ers Visit New York Knicks for Christmas Day Matchup | Gameday Report 32/82
The rolling 76ers (19-12) will seek their eighth consecutive victory on Christmas Day, visiting the New York Knicks (18-15) at Madison Square Garden, opening the NBA’s illustrious Christmas Day slate. It’s an honor never lost on the players featured. “Everybody watches on Christmas, so it does mean a...
Cavs vs Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
With both teams playing two days ago, the Cavs welcome in the Brooklyn Nets on Boxing Day in the last game of a six-game home stand. The Cavs fell to the Raptors while the Nets topped the Bucks to win their eighth straight game. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
Another third-quarter blitz Pistons undoing in Atlanta
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 130-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. RUEFUL REPEAT – Third quarters have suddenly become the Pistons kryptonite. Outscored by 45 points in the last four third quarters coming into the final pre-Christmas game on the schedule, the Pistons were again blitzed out of the chute to start Friday night’s second half at Atlanta. The Hawks erased a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Pistons 15-3 in less than four minutes and entered the fourth quarter with a 95-81 lead. Atlanta’s 35-point third quarter was only the third-highest total registered by Pistons opponents over those five games behind the 44 from Brooklyn, featuring a 26-point Kevin Durant quarter, and Sacramento’s 38 points. The game got away from the Pistons completely in the first two-plus minutes of the fourth quarter when Atlanta outscored the Pistons 10-0. The Pistons shot 51 percent in the first half, but turned as frigid as the weather gripping much of the country in the second half to finish at 41 percent. At one point bridging the third and fourth quarters, the Pistons went nearly eight minutes between baskets.
Despite Loss to Mavs, LeBron James Makes Christmas Day History
The secret to the Lakers' third-quarter woes was not left under the tree and the Lakers allowed the Mavericks to score 51 points in the third frame resulting in a 124-115 loss in Dallas. This is the team’s fourth loss without Anthony Davis, they simply couldn’t withstand the Mavs in...
Hawks Recognize Their 'Jr. NBA Coach of the Year' Nominee Michael Willis at Friday's Game
ATLANTA – On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks recognized their nominee for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Michael Willis for his impact on youth athletes in Atlanta. Willis is currently the head coach and athletic director at Centennial Academy Charter School, a conversion charter school that educates scholars from kindergarten through eighth grade and has the highest homeless population in Atlanta.
Hornets Even Road Trip Following Bizarre Ending In Los Angeles
Washington, Ball, Rozier All Score 20+ PTS; Lakers Goaltend Hayward’s Late Go-Ahead Layup. In one of the more unusual finishes one might ever see in an NBA game, the Charlotte Hornets stuck together and came out on top thanks largely to a last-second, go-ahead, goaltended layup in a thrilling 134-130 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109
Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
