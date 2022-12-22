Three quick observations from Friday night’s 130-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. RUEFUL REPEAT – Third quarters have suddenly become the Pistons kryptonite. Outscored by 45 points in the last four third quarters coming into the final pre-Christmas game on the schedule, the Pistons were again blitzed out of the chute to start Friday night’s second half at Atlanta. The Hawks erased a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Pistons 15-3 in less than four minutes and entered the fourth quarter with a 95-81 lead. Atlanta’s 35-point third quarter was only the third-highest total registered by Pistons opponents over those five games behind the 44 from Brooklyn, featuring a 26-point Kevin Durant quarter, and Sacramento’s 38 points. The game got away from the Pistons completely in the first two-plus minutes of the fourth quarter when Atlanta outscored the Pistons 10-0. The Pistons shot 51 percent in the first half, but turned as frigid as the weather gripping much of the country in the second half to finish at 41 percent. At one point bridging the third and fourth quarters, the Pistons went nearly eight minutes between baskets.

