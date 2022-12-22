ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

Business Monday ETC: Dec. 26, 2022

Monson Savings Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the Hispanic-American Institute, headquartered in Springfield, in support of its work in Western Massachusetts. “Monson Savings Bank supports the Hispanic-American Institute and the important work that they are doing for our communities,” said Dan Moriarty, bank president and CEO. “We applaud them for all of the amazing work that they do to make the world a better place, and more specifically, the amazing work that they are doing to make the local communities that we live in a better place. The Springfield community is truly fortunate to now have a branch in our area. We are looking forward to the bright future that the Springfield Branch will have and to our continued partnership.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee schools announce safety rules for sports games

CHICOPEE — The School Department has announced rule changes for spectators who want to watch high school sporting events during the winter season. The new rules are designed to make people safer after a 19-year-old was arrested for illegally possessing a gun at the busy Thanksgiving high school football game between Chicopee High and Chicopee Comprehensive High, which is known as the Sword Game.
CHICOPEE, MA
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
People in Business: Dec. 26, 2022

Dr. Joseph Sills has been named the chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. Before moving to Wing, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of emergency medicine at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate.
PALMER, MA
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester

Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
WORCESTER, MA
UMass field hockey’s Mia Smith ‘shows incredible leadership qualities’ as freshman

EDITORS NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing Class. On Sept. 16, the field hockey team hosted UMass’ first Flagship 50 game. The team honored former field hockey alumni on the field in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. With UMass royalty in attendance, the Minutewomen dominated, beating Saint Louis 6-1.
AMHERST, MA
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
