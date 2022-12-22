Read full article on original website
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
Business Monday ETC: Dec. 26, 2022
Monson Savings Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the Hispanic-American Institute, headquartered in Springfield, in support of its work in Western Massachusetts. “Monson Savings Bank supports the Hispanic-American Institute and the important work that they are doing for our communities,” said Dan Moriarty, bank president and CEO. “We applaud them for all of the amazing work that they do to make the world a better place, and more specifically, the amazing work that they are doing to make the local communities that we live in a better place. The Springfield community is truly fortunate to now have a branch in our area. We are looking forward to the bright future that the Springfield Branch will have and to our continued partnership.”
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
Chicopee schools announce safety rules for sports games
CHICOPEE — The School Department has announced rule changes for spectators who want to watch high school sporting events during the winter season. The new rules are designed to make people safer after a 19-year-old was arrested for illegally possessing a gun at the busy Thanksgiving high school football game between Chicopee High and Chicopee Comprehensive High, which is known as the Sword Game.
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
Amherst emerging from pandemic with plans in the works, town manager says
AMHERST — Town Manager Paul Bockelman promised that plans to find locations for a new fire station and department of public works facility would be forthcoming early next year during last week’s state of the town address. During his speech, the manager also catalogued municipal accomplishments that occurred...
People in Business: Dec. 26, 2022
Dr. Joseph Sills has been named the chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. Before moving to Wing, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of emergency medicine at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate.
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early
Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
Schools announce closings, early dismissal amidst storm
School closings and early dismissals are rolling in amidst Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain batter the region.
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Much work done - and to be done - in Worcester
Coming off the heels from one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, I can’t help feeling encouraged for Worcester and our commonwealth’s future. The stakes are higher than ever, and the voters have elected us to deliver for their families and communities. I am incredibly honored and proud to be a part of Worcester’s deeply committed and effective legislative delegation.
Union representing Springfield police officers ratifies labor contract addressing consent decree concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The union representing about 400 Springfield police officers has voted to ratify a labor contract that incorporates changes laid out in the consent decree the city entered into with the Department of Justice. In a statement announcing the contract’s ratification by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers...
UMass field hockey’s Mia Smith ‘shows incredible leadership qualities’ as freshman
EDITORS NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing Class. On Sept. 16, the field hockey team hosted UMass’ first Flagship 50 game. The team honored former field hockey alumni on the field in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. With UMass royalty in attendance, the Minutewomen dominated, beating Saint Louis 6-1.
Toy for Joy 2022: Hope for Youth & Families Foundation gives $10,000 boost to centennial campaign
Retirement is treating Robert Bolduc well because he’s never been so busy. There is too much good work to be done, and too many people who need help. Less than one year after selling his chain of Pride stories, Bolduc and his wife, Roberta, are immersed in their new foundation to help families and youths in Greater Springfield.
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
