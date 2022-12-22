Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems- including a set of brothers who began instructing tennis at the Hidden Valley country Club over the summer. “At the end of the day, tennis is tennis, the technique stays, the tactic stays. The level might be...
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
luxury-houses.net
Wonderful Home in Moneta, VA with Park and Beach Access Hits Market for $2.75M
The Estate in Moneta is a luxurious home located in a park place to enjoy natural sandy beach views now available for sale. This home located at 999 Park Way Ave, Moneta, Virginia; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,300 square feet of living spaces. Call Rhonda B Blankenship (276-252-5609) – Long & Foster – Smith MTN Lake for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Moneta.
wvtf.org
New report: the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is doing well economically
While Virginia’s large metro areas – like Richmond and Hampton Roads – often get most of the attention, a new economic report from Old Dominion University looks at one of the state’s smaller metros. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area covers those two towns – but also Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority provides update on storm restoration efforts
(WDBJ/WVWA Release) - The recent storm through our hometowns left 10-15 water line breaks that crews with the Western Virginia Water Authority are aware of and/or have already repaired. According to the company, a normal December usually has around 50 repairs for the entire month. Many of the calls have...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
WDBJ7.com
Water Authority expects increase in water line breaks this week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures warm this week from freezing into the 50s or 60s, Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) expects an increase in water line breaks. While WVWA crews are repairing only three breaks as of Monday morning, with most calls turning out to be frozen pipes on customers’ property, the utility, is gearing up for a busy week, according to spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
smithmountainlake.com
Bojangles renovation at Plateau Plaza to alleviate traffic backups on Wirtz Road
An upcoming expansion to the Bojangles along U.S. 220 in Franklin County should help with congested traffic on Wirtz Road. The Bojangles is part of the Plateau Plaza gas station complex, which also includes a Dairy Queen, AEI Food Store and an Exxon Mobile gas station. The project, dubbed the Plateau Plaza Expansion, should add parking spaces and expand the building and Bojangles drive-thru.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-area gas prices continue to fall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Local restaurant continues tradition being open on Christmas Day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are one of the unlucky Appalachian Power customers who are without power, there are places to go for a bite to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Omelet Shoppe in Beckley is one such place. Being open on Christmas is a tradition the restaurant has had for a […]
wfxrtv.com
“Illuminights” announce cancellations because of weather conditions
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Parks and Recreation (RCPR) has announced the cancellation of all “Illuminights” activities for Friday, Dec. 23. According to a press release, Explore Park Winter Walk of Lights was canceled because of the threat of high winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Customers who purchased tickets for Friday have already been refunded.
WDBJ7.com
Warming shelter options offered during storm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
WDBJ7.com
Rescue Mission provides free warm meals for Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke showed loved to more than 500 people on Christmas Day in the form of a warm meal. Spending holidays away from family is hard for many, such as Anya Keith. She is in the recovery program at the mission. But friends are the family we choose.
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
