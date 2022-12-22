Read full article on original website
Santa spotted skiing in Michigan
THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Santa Claus got in some last-minute "me-time" on some ski slopes in northern Michigan before a long night of work this Christmas Eve. Officials at Crystal Mountain ski resort in Thompsonville, Michigan said the jolly man himself strapped on some skis and shredded on the fresh powder Saturday morning.
Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?
Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
Arrest leads to check cashing scam investigation in Northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN — An investigation is underway across several Northern Michigan cities after a man was arrested for attempting to cash a fraudulent check in Wexford County. On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was called to the 4Front Credit Union in Haring...
Snowmobiler rescued after falling through ice
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowmobiler is recovering in the hospital after falling through the ice on Healy Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Gutowski said his deputies were dispatched after a friend who was with the victim lost...
Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Blizzard Warnings expand across Lower Michigan, Southeast Lower goes to Winter Storm Warnings
Latest Update: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Another National Weather Service office has added many counties into the blizzard warning area of Lower Michigan. Earlier today the NWS- Grand Rapids was the first NWS office in Michigan to issue blizzard warnings for the coming storm....
Sheriff: Two missing people found dead outside South Branch Twp. home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope has confirmed that the two missing people who were found unresponsive outside of a South Branch Township home were deceased. The two were originally reported as having been found "unresponsive." No further updates were provided. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU)...
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
