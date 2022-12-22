ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Santa spotted skiing in Michigan

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. — Santa Claus got in some last-minute "me-time" on some ski slopes in northern Michigan before a long night of work this Christmas Eve. Officials at Crystal Mountain ski resort in Thompsonville, Michigan said the jolly man himself strapped on some skis and shredded on the fresh powder Saturday morning.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?

Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snowmobiler rescued after falling through ice

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowmobiler is recovering in the hospital after falling through the ice on Healy Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Gutowski said his deputies were dispatched after a friend who was with the victim lost...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Two missing people found dead outside South Branch Twp. home

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope has confirmed that the two missing people who were found unresponsive outside of a South Branch Township home were deceased. The two were originally reported as having been found "unresponsive." No further updates were provided. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU)...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Buckley man arraigned for fatal hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the driver who was arrested for a fatal hit and run at Interlochen Corners on Dec. 15. The driver was identified as Larry Bonk, 32, from Buckley. The sheriff's office said Bonk was...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

