ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
adastraradio.com

Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: The value of strong public schools

Traditionally during the holidays, thoughtful moments of gratitude, goodwill and peace push away the frenzy of gift giving and parties with fancy food. We take stock of the past and look toward the coming year. Recent months have seen much worried talk about the fragility of Kansas public schools. Critics...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’

PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University.  But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens […] The post Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Sen. Moran Secures Funding for Kansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science – announced more than $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
abc17news.com

Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Kansas state lawmaker guilty of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Wichita Republican Michael Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. The Wichita Eagle reports that Capps was found guilty Wednesday of making false statements on loan applications, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He could face millions of dollars in fines and decades in prison at sentencing. Capps was acquitted Wednesday on six other counts. Capps was a state legislator at the time of the fraud.
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy