Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
adastraradio.com
Lawmakers Release $15 Million for Development of South-Central Kansas Mental Health Hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
INSIGHT KANSAS: The value of strong public schools
Traditionally during the holidays, thoughtful moments of gratitude, goodwill and peace push away the frenzy of gift giving and parties with fancy food. We take stock of the past and look toward the coming year. Recent months have seen much worried talk about the fragility of Kansas public schools. Critics...
WIBW
15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests
Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Kansas complained to attorney general about the state Department of Commerce's compliance with open records law. The post Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade of trying. Lawmakers introduced dozens […] The post Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January appeared first on The Beacon.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Sen. Moran Secures Funding for Kansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science – announced more than $13 million in new funding for Kansas law enforcement in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Our Kansas law enforcement officers need the best...
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Ferocity of wildfires in Kansas highlights the need for more prescribed burning of grasses and trees and a larger state investment in firefighting efforts. The post Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
bluevalleypost.com
Will Kansas’ food sales tax end in 2023? That’s up to lawmakers
Now, freshly reelected and frustrated with the deal she negotiated, Kelly wants to ditch the phaseout for a quicker and complete end to a tax that takes the biggest bites out of households with the least money. Food sales tax will drop to 4% on Jan. 1. Kelly says that’s...
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
Former Republican member of the Kansas House was convicted by a federal jury of money laundering and fraud for stealing $355,000 in COVID-19 relief funding. The post Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
abc17news.com
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Kansas state lawmaker guilty of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Wichita Republican Michael Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. The Wichita Eagle reports that Capps was found guilty Wednesday of making false statements on loan applications, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. He could face millions of dollars in fines and decades in prison at sentencing. Capps was acquitted Wednesday on six other counts. Capps was a state legislator at the time of the fraud.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
