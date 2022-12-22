Read full article on original website
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. Traffic stop leads to drug arrest. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Paducah...
KFVS12
Heartland residents share their favorite Christmas lights displays
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wondering where you can catch some light displays this Christmas Eve?. Residents throughout the Heartland shared their favorite spots in responses to our Facebook page. Click the link and check out what others have to say. Did your favorite spot make the list?. If not,...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
westkentuckystar.com
Extreme cold spurs rash of fires at homes, businesses
Dangerous winter weather over the holiday weekend resulted in a number of fires at homes and businesses throughout the region. A house fire in Benton destroyed a home on Friday night. No other details were released. A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
KFVS12
Carterville, Ill. man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in construction tools from a business. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Poe Drive on Tuesday, December 20 for a complaint of a vehicle burglary. During the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
agupdate.com
Three-ingredient dishes among cook’s favorites
HARRISBURG, Ill. — Marilyn Ellis can whip up a complicated meal with fresh ingredients. But she also excels at simple dishes that carry big flavor. “I’m a one-pot cook,” she said. “I like to make vegetable soup, beef stew and things like that.”. One of her...
KFVS12
Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
KFVS12
Most power restored in Cape Girardeau
While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly
Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
KFVS12
3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
KFVS12
Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory
Christmas collectibles and traditional crafts for the season| Heartland Heritage 12/21. With the Christmas season, comes many of the traditional decorations and ornaments that set this time of year apart. We explore those on today's show. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST. |. Scott County Commissioners are holding...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/22 – Lisa B. Bauman
Lisa B. Bauman, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Lisa was born on October 18, 1965, in Salinas, California the daughter of Bill and Diana (Robbins) Kenedy. She married Barry Bauman on June 13, 1987, in Salinas, CA and he survives in Centralia.
