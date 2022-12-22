Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
The Secret Santa 2022 special – Part 1
IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team has been busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Every day since November, we have been visiting deserving people with gifts specifically for them. We will continue posting videos of the surprises until New Year’s Eve.
Local woman builds award-winning Christmas decorations for her yard
CHUBBUCK — When drivers pass by 4633 Pahsimeroi Drive, they will see Stephanie Goodrich’s award-winning Christmas decorations. What separates Goodrich’s display from many others is that she builds most of the decorations herself. The wood cutouts are her own creations from start to finish. “The ones that I make, I just cut out of plywood...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Bloopers and funny moments while delivering gifts from Secret Santa this year
IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho News team has spent the past two months delivering gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa. We have traveled hundreds of miles to deliver hundreds of gifts. It’s been heartwarming, incredible and life-changing. There have also been some humorous moments behind the scenes....
eastidahonews.com
Bank of Commerce donates over $14,000 to local non-profits
IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season of giving, and Bank of Commerce employees have been busy delivering some big checks to several area non-profit organizations. Donations include a $5,000 gift to Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFB-IF), a $2,500 donation to Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and $2,000 to Beaverhead Community Food Bank.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday thanks for an EIRMC employee who found an envelope full of cash
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Terri about an EIRMC employee named Janell who saved Terri’s Christmas. Here’s what Terri wrote:...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items
IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.
eastidahonews.com
Eating out for Christmas Eve or Christmas? These restaurants will be open
IDAHO FALLS — Sometimes you need a break from wrapping presents, baking sweet treats, and preparing food. If you’re looking to eat out this weekend, many restaurants are closed on Christmas and may be altering their hours on Christmas Eve. Here’s a list of restaurants planning to offer...
eastidahonews.com
Teenager working full time at Lucy’s Pizza to support his mom gets a huge tip from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Isaiah and his sister Ivette attend high school in...
eastidahonews.com
Kathryn Browning
Kathryn Hansen Browning, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 22, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East...
eastidahonews.com
Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation pays off $40,000 of student meal debt in 4 school districts
IDAHO FALLS — Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation, a newly formed non-profit, recently donated funds to help offset student meal debt in school districts throughout the southeast Idaho region. The non-profit donated $5,000 to Madison School District #321, $5,000 to Jefferson School District #251, $20,000 to Idaho Falls School District...
KXLY
Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film
POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
Wrecks on local roads send two adults and two children to hospital
Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following Friday wrecks on local roads. The first crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a Subaru Outback SUV driving on the South Valley Connector in south Pocatello left the roadway and crashed through a nearby fence, police said. The man driving the Subaru was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the accident, authorities said. ...
eastidahonews.com
Where is Michael Winward? He’s been missing 85 days and investigators need help finding him
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Michael Smith Winward. It has now been 85 days since he was last seen and investigators say there have been no breaks in the case. Winward, 86, was last seen on Oct. 2...
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Idaho8.com
Snow showers moving in today
Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
eastidahonews.com
Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
eastidahonews.com
Crews offer tips after responding to multiple calls of frozen waterlines
The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls. Over the past couple of days, the Idaho Falls Water Division has received multiple calls regarding frozen waterlines due to subzero temperatures. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to 6 feet deep, keeping...
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
Report lists Pocatello metro area as one of fastest growing in US
POCATELLO — Despite a relentlessly tight housing market, data from the 2020 U.S. census indicated the Gate City experienced little growth over the past decade. But new data based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, also known as the ACS, paints a much different picture, listing Pocatello as among the 20 fastest growing big cities in the nation. A report released earlier this month by 24/7 Wall...
