Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

The Secret Santa 2022 special – Part 1

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team has been busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Every day since November, we have been visiting deserving people with gifts specifically for them. We will continue posting videos of the surprises until New Year’s Eve.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bank of Commerce donates over $14,000 to local non-profits

IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season of giving, and Bank of Commerce employees have been busy delivering some big checks to several area non-profit organizations. Donations include a $5,000 gift to Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), a $5,000 check to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls (CFB-IF), a $2,500 donation to Southeast Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) and $2,000 to Beaverhead Community Food Bank.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Moose Ridge Coffee Co. serves up fresh coffee, hot chocolate and lunch items

IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Kathryn Browning

Kathryn Hansen Browning, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 22, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KXLY

Idaho Transportation Department captures ‘snownado’ on film

POCATELLO, Idaho — You may have seen a dust devil before, but have you ever heard of a snow devil?. An employee with the Idaho Transportation Department captured a snow devil, or snownado on film near Pocatello on Wednesday. The video was taken on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wrecks on local roads send two adults and two children to hospital

Two adults and two children were transported to the hospital following Friday wrecks on local roads. The first crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a Subaru Outback SUV driving on the South Valley Connector in south Pocatello left the roadway and crashed through a nearby fence, police said. The man driving the Subaru was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the accident, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Snow showers moving in today

Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family of man in coma after bar attack pleading for support, justice

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been in a medically induced coma for nearly a week after he was left unable to breathe on his own after a bar brawl. Tyler Allen is on life support at Portneuf Medical Center after he, his brother Jesse and a friend of theirs were beaten by about 20 people at a local bar Friday, according to Tyler and Jesse’s sister, Kimberly Mills.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood

Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Report lists Pocatello metro area as one of fastest growing in US

POCATELLO — Despite a relentlessly tight housing market, data from the 2020 U.S. census indicated the Gate City experienced little growth over the past decade. But new data based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, also known as the ACS, paints a much different picture, listing Pocatello as among the 20 fastest growing big cities in the nation. A report released earlier this month by 24/7 Wall...
POCATELLO, ID

