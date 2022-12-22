IDAHO FALLS – Coffee drinkers who love Idaho now have a new place to get a freshly brewed cup in a restaurant that showcases the unique features of the Gem State. Kimberly Floyd, who owns Moose Ridge Coffee Co. with her husband, Beau, describes the aesthetic of her shop as an outdoorsy feel, similar to what you might see at a lodge or national park. It’s inside Snake River Landing at 1157 Pier View Drive and offers a variety of drink and food items.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO