Springfield, MA

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski pays surprise holiday visit to children at Mass. hospital

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Longtime New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski surprised kids at Shriners Children’s New England when he showed up dressed as an elf with holiday gifts in hand on Tuesday.

Gronkowski, sporting a “Robby the Elf” costume, celebrated the holiday season by taking photos, playing pop-a-shot and air hockey, and doing arts and crafts with young patients at the hospital in Springfield.

Some of Gronkowski’s gifts included autographed jerseys and footballs, Nike sneakers, hats, and more.

In a Facebook post, the hospital thanked Gronkowski for the visit and wrote, “You truly made our holidays unforgettable!”

