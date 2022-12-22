ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

seattlepi.com

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. Article continues below this ad. The man put the false citations — which included a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stranded hiker rescued by emergency crews at the Head Dam near Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. - Emergency crews rescued a stranded hiker from the east side of the Paradise Head Dam near Magalia on Sunday. Swiftwater crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to reports of a stranded hiker on the east side of the Head Dam on the West Branch of the Feather River.
MAGALIA, CA
knewsradio.com

Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California

Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County

At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

New California laws you need to know in 2023

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Increasing numbers of monarch butterflies spotted in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been counted at overwintering sites in California, according to the Xerces Society's Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. The conservation organization says this number of monarch butterflies hasn't been seen since the fall of 2000. In 2020, only about 2,000 butterflies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America

SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE

