atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Zumba Classes In Atlanta
There are several ways to lose weight, but the most fun of them all is Zumba, which involves energetic dances and music. If you’re new to Zumba, you may be curious as to where you can go in Atlanta to find classes. The dance workout has been popular in...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
nomadlawyer.org
Family Laws in Atlanta
If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
Dec. 21 Is Officially 21 Savage Day In Georgia
'Her Loss' rapper 21 Savage has an official day dedicated to him in his home state of Atlanta and was presented with a proclamation by Georgia State Rep. Billy Mitchell.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need. This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays. Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during...
The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film
Everyone loves to go somewhere everybody knows your name. And no, I’m not talking about “Cheers.” I’m talking about Northside Tavern. What started out as a small grocery store in the 1940s has become a staple of the Atlanta music scene. From Frank Edwards, to Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, to Cora Mae Bryant, the legends of […] The post The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
2 homes catch fire in Atlanta on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — Fire officials in Atlanta reported heavy fire and smoke from two homes on Christmas Eve as firefighters faced the frigid cold to extinguish the flames. There's not much information about the fire now, only that there was a one-story home and the neighboring residence near the 1700 block of M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW and Federal Drive NW Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sandy Springs firefighters rappel down Children’s Hospital of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs firefighters needed a place to run rescue drills, rappelling down the side of a building. Children’s jumped at the opportunity to surprise their patients with this unique “visit.”
WSB-TV anchors share their favorite foods to savor during the holidays
ATLANTA — Holiday season is a time of giving, a time of joy, and last but not least...a time to eat!. The holidays brings some of your seasonal favorites out to the table, and WSB-TV anchors shared their favorite holiday dishes and why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
Essence
Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season
Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Northwest Atlanta fire leaves family without home day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It’s not the way anyone should have to spend the holidays, coming home to a home, nearly burned to the ground. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who suffers a loss during the holidays. There isn’t a good time, but this so happens to be the worst time,” said Captain Scott Powell, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Keri Hilson helps make senior's Christmas brighter
R&B artist and Atlanta native Keri Hilson was helping out a Meals on Wheels on Thursday. She spoke about the need to give back to the community, especially aging seniors in need.
