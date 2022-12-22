Veolia Makes Environmental Contribution To Barnegat Bay Partnership

Accepting the Veolia contribution from Jim Mastrokalos, Sr. Director Operations (center) is Dr. Stanton Hales, Jr., Director and Karen Walzer, Outreach Coordinator of the Partnership.

TOMS RIVER – Veolia presented the Barnegat Bay Partnership with a $25,000 award on December 19 to support the protection and restoration of water quality and ecological integrity within the Toms River Watershed. The funding will provide valuable support for the implementation of projects to improve storm water management as well as address habitat and living resource challenges.

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, VNA has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 400 locations across the continent. More information at veolianorthamerica.com.

The Barnegat Bay Partnership (formerly the Barnegat Bay National Estuary Program) is a partnership of federal, state, municipal, academic, business, and private organizations that work together with the communities of the Barnegat Bay watershed to help restore, protect, and enhance the water quality and natural resources of the Barnegat Bay and its watershed. It is one of 28 National Estuary Programs throughout the United States and is administered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The Barnegat Bay Partnership is a department of Ocean County College, a community college located in Toms River, New Jersey. barnegatbaypartnership.org.