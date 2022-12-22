Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
keranews.org
Fort Worth Star-Telegram union ends strike, returns to work
Members of the Fort Worth Newsguild at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram returned to work Dec. 22, 24 days after going on strike citing the company’s unwillingness to “negotiate in good faith.”. The newsroom’s union said that it had met with the company three times since the strike began...
hometownbyhandlebar.com
Once Upon a Penny: The House That Pocket Change Built
Some of his fellow numismatists considered him to be the P. T. Barnum of coin collecting: a showman. But they also admitted that at a time when coin collecting was a hobby of the well-to-do, Max Mehl did more than anyone else to make coin collecting popular among average Americans.
Eye on Politics: A political era ends in Tarrant County
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the end of a political era in Tarrant County. In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 22), we speak with Glen Whitley who's retiring after serving 16 years as County Judge. Plus, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink sits down with a State Senator from North Texas to talk about his successful kidney transplant earlier this year. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS — (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a...
dmagazine.com
The D Editors Choose Their Favorite Stories of 2022
This is like telling everyone who your favorite child is. It’s unfair and reductive and is likely to cause hurt feelings. That said, I love my son more than I love my daughter, and these are my favorite stories from 2022, in chronological order: we did a story about the Dallas convention center that was fine, but the art we used to illustrate it is beautifully insane, maybe one of the silliest things the magazine has ever published.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
dallasexpress.com
Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy
As Dallas seeks to become the city of the future, the City has apparently considered — and in some cases implemented — drones and robots in lethal and surveillance capacities. Alongside the members of the Dallas Police Department, a squad of drones patrols the skies. The Unmanned Aircraft...
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas
The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
dallasexpress.com
Aaron Dean to Begin Serving Sentence
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred to the James “Jay” H. Byrd Unit in Huntsville, where he will undergo diagnostics before being transferred to a permanent facility. Dean was convicted of manslaughter last week for shooting Atatiana Jefferson while investigating a non-emergency call at...
dallasexpress.com
FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims
Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
Judge orders DNA testing in Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit
DALLAS — A judge has ordered a paternity test in the newest development surrounding a lawsuit against Jerry Jones. A lawsuit had previously been filed against Jones by Alexandra Davis, 25, who claimed that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her father. That original lawsuit had been filed in March but was later dismissed -- only to be filed again shortly after.
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
fox4news.com
Dallas opening overflow shelters for the homeless on another night of subfreezing temps
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is opening overflow shelters as North Texans brace for a second night of subfreezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Downtown Dallas will house those experiencing homelessness Friday night. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. While there wasn’t much...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
